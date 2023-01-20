3 former DC players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have been burdened with plenty of challenges ahead of IPL 2023. With their star batter and captain Rishabh Pant all but out of contention for the tournament due to the multiple injuries he suffered in a car crash, their preparations are in jeopardy.

Not only do DC have to find a leader, but they also need to find an alternative wicket-keeping option for the new season. While Englishman Phil Salt is a match-winner in the T20 format, his inclusion could throw their overseas combination off.

This, apart from the other holes in their side which they failed to plug at the IPL 2023 auction, makes one wonder how easy life might have been had a few of their former players been a part of their ranks.

On that note, let's look at three former DC players who would have fit them perfectly for IPL 2023.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

DC might feel Shreyas Iyer's absence more than ever at this juncture. They are on the lookout for a bona fide leader to fill Pant's boots, and while they do have David Warner to turn to, it is considered wise to go with an Indian captaincy option.

Shreyas led the Capitals halfway through IPL 2018 after Gautam Gambhir stepped down. He then led them to the playoffs in 2019 and the final of IPL 2020, before a shoulder injury ruled him out of the 2021 season.

Shreyas returned for the rescheduled second leg and played under Pant but now captains the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is undoubtedly at the peak of his batting powers and has grown as a leader. A combination of these skills would have helped DC plug a gaping hole, with Pant set to miss the IPL 2023 season.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis enjoyed a successful run with DC in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Nicknamed 'the Hulk', Stoinis can clear any boundary rope at will and occupy any spot in the batting order while also sending down useful overs of medium-pace.

If anything, this is the kind of package that the Capitals failed to sign at the IPL 2023 auction. With Mitchell Marsh recovering from an injury and Rovman Powell not a reliable option with the ball, they could run into trouble if the former doesn't deliver regular overs.

A player with the skillset that Stoinis possesses would have bolstered the middle order and given them an extra finishing option. The all-rounder was drafted in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) prior to the IPL 2022 auction and will turn out for them again this year.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson might be the captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, but for the two years the franchise was in exile in 2016 and 2017, he was part of the Delhi Daredevils, as the Capitals were known back then.

In so many ways, DC is craving a player with Samson's skillset. A leader who dons the keeper's gloves, apart from taking down spin in the middle overs, is exactly what they need at this point for IPL 2023.

With Pant all but out of the upcoming season, his national teammate Samson would have been the ideal fit for the Capitals this year.

Which other former DC player do you think would have been the ideal fit for them in IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments section!

