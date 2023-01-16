3 former RR players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

After falling short at the final hurdle last year, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be keen to go one step better in IPL 2023. The new season is still a good couple of months or more away, but the expectations around Sanju Samson and Co. are once again sky-high.

They also made some smart moves at the IPL 2023 auction that was held last month in Kochi. Their biggest signing was that of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder. Apart from signing former England skipper Joe Root, they also snapped up the exciting South African wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira.

At first look, RR have most bases covered for IPL 2023. Yet, a couple of their former players, had they been part of the side this time around, would have given it an even more threatening look.

Who are they, you ask? Let's dive further into the same:

#1 Jofra Archer

Quite a no-brainer when you consider the fact that Jofra Archer walks into just about any XI around the globe. The English speedster is finally back on the cricket field after a long injury layoff. Interestingly enough, he marked his return with a fine spell against the Paarl Royals, RR's sister franchise in SA20.

Archer donned the Rajasthan Royals colors for three reasons between 2018 and 2020 and also bagged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award in IPL 2020. Injuries kept him out of action for the next two seasons but he is set to turn out for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023.

The Royals would have loved to have had Archer in their ranks this year too. Not only would he have taken care of a solid death bowling option that looks iffy in their current roster, but he would have also elongated their batting lineup and provided enviable depth.

The thought of Archer in the RR ranks for IPL 2023 does seem salivating, doesn't it? Needless to say, their unit would have worn a more threatening look had he been part of their squad.

#2 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi's journey with RR wasn't a fruitful one, as he endured two tough seasons in 2018 and 2019. Released thereafter, he made a massive impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before fetching a huge sum from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year's mega auction.

Today, Tripathi is a capped Indian player and his ability to take down both spin and pace at will make him the kind of batter every T20 team craves. With uncertainty over Devdutt Padikkal's form in the middle order and Riyan Parag yet to be tested higher up the batting order, Tripathi would have fit into the RR roster like a glove for IPL 2023.

The very thought of Tripathi sandwiched between Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer convinces one that an already solid batting unit would have worn a complete look for IPL 2023.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda bagged a gig with the Royals in 2014 before making his debut the following year. His ability to clear the fence at will caught the eye of all and sundry, although his career in the league never took off post that.

After a long wait, he enjoyed a breakout season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022, while also going on to debut for India. He has truly come of age and his ability to take down spin makes him a solid fit at No. 3 in a T20 outfit.

Although RR already have their skipper Samson for the role, Hooda's inclusion would have allowed them to backload the captain for the second half of their batting innings. Much like Tripathi, Hooda would have fit into this side perfectly for IPL 2023 as that Indian batting option who can take down spin and accelerate in the middle overs.

Which other former RR players do you think would have fit them perfectly for IPL 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

