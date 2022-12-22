3 ways Impact Player rule will change the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the introduction of the “Impact Player” rule. The same has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In an official statement, the Indian cricket board stated that the tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in a match.

It has since been revealed that only an Indian cricketer can be used as an Impact Player unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a team’s playing XI. As per the concept, teams need to pick four substitutes apart from their regular playing XI at the time of the toss. Of the 4 substitute players, one can be used as an Impact Player.

The modification was tried out during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen was the first Impact Player in the domestic T20 tournament.

With the organizers confirming the introduction of the Impact Player rule for IPL 2023, we look at three ways the concept could change the T20 league.

#1 Increased focus on specialists

An IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Pic: BCCI

As per the rules, the Impact Player can replace a member of the playing XI at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings.

The substitute player will be able to bat and can also bowl his full quota of overs. This change will make the franchises and their think tanks work even harder on their strategies.

Traditionally, teams have preferred all-rounders in the IPL because utility players can contribute in all departments of the game. However, with the introduction of the Impact Player, the value of specialists is also likely to grow.

Teams might just want to bring in death-over specialists to bowl in the last few overs. Similarly, a pinch-hitter could be picked as a replacement, keeping in mind the game situation.

Of course, all-rounders will remain a huge part of the game as these multi-utility players can win matches with both the bat and ball. But a shift could be visible wherein more specialists will get a chance to make a mark in the IPL going forward.

#2 Additional opportunities for Indian players to make an impact

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Pic: BCCI

It’s the Indian Premier League after all! As mentioned earlier, the Impact Player rule entails that only an Indian cricketer can be used as a substitute, unless there are fewer than four overseas players in a franchise’s playing XI.

Very few teams go in with less than four overseas cricketers in their playing XI. This basically means that the majority of the Impact Players will be Indian cricketers.

This rule might also have an influence on the selection of players during the IPL 2023 auction. Franchises might now come up with some additional strategies, keeping in mind how they can best utilize players in the role of substitutes.

#3 Dealing with dew factor and pitch conditions

RCB players celebrate a wicket in IPL 2022. Pic: BCCI

It has often been observed in the IPL over the years that dew plays a massive role in evening games, so much so that the fielding side is rendered completely ineffective. There have also been instances when teams have thrown in the towel quite literally.

It’s not to say that the Impact Player rule will have a huge influence on alleviating the dew factor. A wet ball will be difficult to bowl with, whoever has the ball in hand. However, the substitution rule will at least give the teams the option to try out something else, in case of such a scenario.

There are some bowlers who do a better job with the wet ball as opposed to others. It is just a skill that some possess and others don’t. So teams could look to try and alter the bowling combination as per their needs.

While the pitch doesn’t have much of a say in T20s, since there are only 40 overs, there are instances when a captain misreads a surface.

In such a case, he has the opportunity to try and reduce the damage caused with the aid of the substitution rule, which the BCCI has brought in to add a fresh twist to the T20 league.

