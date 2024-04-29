3 ways KKR can stop Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

The second half of IPL 2024 continues to roll as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on April 29.

In the first meeting between the sides this season, KKR smashed their highest-ever IPL score of 272/7 in 20 overs and eventually won by a massive 106 runs. However, a lot has changed for both sides since that game, especially the welcome addition of Aussie dynamo Jake Fraser-McGurk to the DC lineup.

The 22-year-old had set the stage on fire in Australian domestic cricket over the past year and has now thrilled the Indian audience with his audacious stroke play. After a 1-4 start to their IPL 2024 season, the Capitals have reversed the record by winning four of their last five encounters.

And ironically, McGurk's addition at the top of the order has mirrored their recent winning streak. The destructive right-hander has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of over 237 in five outings.

In saying that, KKR is still second on the points table with five wins in eight games. Yet, dismissing McGurk will be at the top of their wish list, should they garner hopes of overcoming the recent DC Juggernaut.

On that note, here are three ways KKR can stop Jake-Fraser McGurk in the clash against DC.

#1 KKR must pepper Jake Fraser-McGurk with spin in the powerplay

Facing pacers has been bread and butter for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has feasted on such bowling throughout his young career in Australia.

Yet, amidst all the carnage, the Aussie batter has displayed a slight weakness against spin. Two of his last three dismissals have come against right-arm leg-spinners, Piyush Chawla and Mayank Markande.

But the mistake Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) made was to bring in spin after the youngster had already done the damage, with scores of 84(27) and 65(18).

KKR must immediately introduce their mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, in a left-field move to avoid being torn apart by McGurk's belligerence. They could also throw Sunil Narine at him to ensure strangle from both ends.

For all his sensational form, the Aussie batter has averaged under 20 against right-arm leg and off-spinners in T20s this year. He has been dismissed by that type of bowling in four of his six innings in 2024.

Even overall, McGurk averages just 20.40 in T20s against right-arm spinners, with eight of his 22 dismissals coming against them.

KKR must exploit such a favorable match-up even if starves them of using the Narine-Chakaravarthy duo in the later stages of the innings, considering the destructive current form of McGurk.

#2 The Mitchell Starc experiment again?

Ace parer Mitchell Starc has been nothing short of disappointing thus far this IPL, with only six wickets in seven games at an average of 47.83 and an economy of 11.48. He was shockingly dropped from KKR's playing XI in their latest encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Yet, Starc's reputation and class remain undeniable and a comeback can never be ruled out after we saw something similar in the ODI World Cup last year. The 34-year-old endured a sub-par tournament until the semi-final and final when he stepped up to the party to help Australia clinch the title.

While Jake Fraser-McGurk has made the pacers run for cover this IPL, he was dismissed by fellow Aussie left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson in the clash against GT. Although left-arm quicks are scarce in modern-day cricket, that bowling style has troubled the Victorian-born batter in T20s.

McGurk averages only 17 against left-arm fast bowlers and has been dismissed by them in two of the five innings he has had to face them. Considering Starc's heir apparent, Spencer Johnson outdueled McGurk earlier, KKR might want to bet on the champion left-arm pacer to start his comeback trail with the wicket of the DC opener.

#3 Play on McGurk's all-or-nothing mindset

Expand Tweet

Jake Fraser-McGurk has established himself as a batter who attacks right from the get-go in the powerplay.

And the bowlers have played into his hands by searching for ways to dismiss him and mitigate the damage. Yet, with that comes the risk of bleeding runs as the wicket-taking deliveries are usually also the ones with greater run-scoring opportunities.

Instead, KKR might be better served using the 'Defense is the best form of attack' option. While that may contradict popular belief, bowling a defensive line with the proper fields to negate the boundaries for a few deliveries, could play on McGurk's mind and force a false shot.

A wide outside off-stump line with pace variations away from his arc by someone like Harshit Rana could lead to a Travis Head-esque dismissal against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night.

Whether KKR changes their attacking mindset and goes on the defensive to the Aussie batter remains to be seen. Yet, it is an option certainly worth attempting to derail the Jake Fraser-McGurk express.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback