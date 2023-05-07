3 wicket-keepers who are struggling for runs in IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik was one of the standout performers of IPL 2022 and his stellar run for RCB paved the way for his recall into India's T20 International setup. In 16 games last season, Karthik scored 330 runs at a sensational strike-rate 183.

However, this year, Karthik has failed to live up to expectations, scoring only 110 runs in 10 innings. Moreover, his wicket-keeping has also come under scrutiny as he has dropped quite a few catches, which have cost the Faf du Plessis-led franchise big time.

However, Karthik is unlikely to be dropped due to the fact that RCB's middle-order hasn't done well this year. His mere presence might be a cushion of comfort for the franchise, given his experience.

Dinesh Karthik is not the only wicket-keeper who has struggled for runs in IPL 2023. Here's a look at three other players wicket-keepers who have failed to contribute with the bat in the ongoing season:

With Jos Buttler also out of form, RR need skipper Samson to step up

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is not having a great run with the bat so far in IPL 2023. The experienced campaigner has accumulated only 242 runs in 10 innings, which is not ideal for a batter of his calibre. While he has got starts in most games, he hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks, something which has hurt the Royals.

After winning four out of their first five games, the Royals have let the momentum slip as they have won only one game out of their last five. This has put them in a dicey position as far as qualification for the play-offs is concerned. With Jos Buttler also struggling for runs, Samson will have to rise to the occasion to help the Royals get back to winning ways.

#2 Narayan Jagadeesan

One of the standout performers in domestic cricket, Jagadeesan has struggled in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders' Narayan Jagadeesan has featured in only six games this season but hasn't made the most of the opportunities. He has scored 89 runs at a strike-rate of 109.88. The latter is especially concerning since he bats at the top of the order and gets to play in the powerplay.

While there's no denying the fact that he should have done better, it is also worth noting that he hasn't been given a consistent run in the side. KKR have played musical chairs with their openers, which could have caused a dent in Jagadeesan's confidence.

Given Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's recent performances, it seems unlikely that Jagadeesan will get another chance this season. However, if he does make it back to the playing eleven, he will have a point to prove.

#3 Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat is part of RCB infamous middle-order which has struggled in IPL 2023

In four innings this season, RCB's Anuj Rawat has scored only 33 runs at an appalling strike-rate of 80.49. He is part of RCB's weak middle-order, which has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny this season.

In his defense, RCB have not used Rawat in his preferred position. Primarily a top order batter, he has been used as a finisher in four of the five games that he has played.

Rawat's overall IPL numbers are also quite disappointing as he has a strike-rate of 101.25 after 15 games, which is simply unacceptable. The southpaw is likely to get a few more opportunities this season and will be looking to turn things around.

Poll : 0 votes