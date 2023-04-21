3 worst fielding sides in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has often been associated with sensational big hits, elegant stroke play, bamboozling slower balls, and toe-crushing yorkers over the years. However, apart from batting and bowling, fielding has been a skill that's had a bearing on the outcome of many matches at different stages.

It also acts as a tremendous morale booster for the team on days when they defend below-par totals. Various factors like the pitch and size of the ground do not impact fielding like they do batting or bowling, as fielding is down to effort, athleticism, anticipation, and reflexes.

Many matches in the IPL have swung one way or the other due to brilliant or dropped catches.

Bowlers and captains also get a huge boost when they have great fielders patrolling different areas of the ground to save runs or dismiss opposition batters that can swing the pendulum of the matches in their team's direction.

The IPL has produced some of the most spectacular catches and fielding efforts, with brilliant fielders wowing the crowd with incredible skills. Suresh Raina from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has taken the most catches in IPL history, with the list including magnificent fielders like Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and AB de Villiers.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Shimron Hetmyer, Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram have taken the most number of catches so far this season, with six each.

Each edition of the IPL has unfortunately seen its share of dropped catches and poor fielding efforts, too, which have often proven detrimental to the team's success.

With that said, let's look at the three worst fielding teams in IPL 2023.

#3. Mumbai Indians

Dropped catches have hurt the Mumbai Indians thus far in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) have surprisingly been found wanting in the field this season, dropping seven catches in five games. MI have been one of the best fielding sides the last two seasons, finishing in the top two in terms of least dropped catches.

However, the absence of great fielders like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard, who were regulars in the playing XI from 2017 to 2021, has led to a dramatic drop in their fielding standards this season. Missing Jofra Archer due to injury has also hurt MI's fielding as the English pacer is one of the best fielders in the world.

Their seven dropped catches this year have also resulted in 12 extra runs for the opposition, including a six and a boundary.

#2. Chennai Super Kings

Even with Ravindra Jadeja's majestic fielding skills, CSK is among the worst fielding sides in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the worst fielding sides over the past couple of seasons, and it has a lot to do with the side fielding highly experienced players in their playing XI. While the experience comes in handy in numerous situations, it also comes with the risk of players not being agile enough to cover the ground and take catches.

Their playing XI has featured close to five or six players above 30 years of age, which is one of the reasons for their inept fielding. Last season, CSK dropped the third-most number of catches with 18, and it played a role in them finishing second to bottom in the points table.

Their rate of dropping catches has been even worse this season, as they have dropped ten catches in five matches, averaging two drops per match. Even in their latest outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CSK put down Faf du Plessis, which nearly proved costly.

#1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Despite Markram's brilliance in the field, SRH have dropped the most number of catches this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been one of the shoddiest fielding teams thus far in IPL 2023. Despite having an experienced fielding coach in Hemang Badani, the side has dropped the most catches thus far this season.

SRH have dropped 12 catches in their five games at an alarmingly high 2.4 dropped catches per match. What's worse is that the dropped catches have cost them 22 runs, apart from the reprieve it provides for the opposition batter.

A surprising part of SRH's poor fielding and catching is that their skipper Aiden Markram is among the best fielders in the world and has already pulled off some spectacular catches this season.

The dropped catches have played a key role in SRH being second to last in the points table with just two wins from five matches. They also dropped the most catches in the 2021 season when they finished last in the points table.

Poll : 0 votes