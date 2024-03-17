There are many stories in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) build-up going into IPL 2024. The return of Gautam Gambhir, this time as part of the management, the acquisition of Mitchell Starc, and the controversies regarding their captain Shreyas Iyer's annual BCCI contract and fitness are making the headlines.

With a dismal and inconsistent IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders would be desperate to find its lost glory, which used to be under Gambhir's captaincy.

Since then, a lot of water has flown under the river, with KKR making it to the playoffs only three times since 2017 and being given the tag "mercurial."

But the KKR outfit for IPL 2024 is different. It has the imprint of Gambhir, where bowling has been given priority. With some serious spin attack to their rapport, KKR bought some raw pace in domestic youngsters and is looking like a dangerous outfit for the tournament.

With that being said, let's look at some young KKR bowlers who might make a huge impact on the team's journey in the tournament.

Young KKR bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2024

#3. Sakib Hussain

The 19-year-old pacer, Sakib Hussain, became the first player from the Bihar cricket team to be part of the IPL squad when the Kolkata Knight Riders bought him at a base price of 20 lakh INR.

A skiddy customer, Sakib has an open chest action without much side-bend. He is not a bowler who bowls quick through the air and troubles the batsmen through swing, but with his very quick-arm jerk, he likes to hit the deck hard and bowl into the pitch.

With his unorthodox bowling action, it will take a while for the batsmen to adjust to that action and his pace.

KKR's middle-overs economy in IPL 2023 (8.36) was the third worst of all teams, and with the "Impact Player" rule, they would certainly look to improve that by using Sakib Hussain as a middle-overs enforcer.

#2. Harshit Rana

If one bowling prospect everyone is excited about, be it the Kolkata Knight Riders or Indian management, to groom for the future is Harshit Rana, considering his potential all-phase bowling skillset

The tall, lanky pacer from Delhi impressed KKR management last year as well, with him playing eight matches for the franchise and picking up six wickets at an economy of 9.00.

But this time he has experience with India A on his side, where VVS Laxman worked on his action, and we might see some major tweaks in his bowling with more teeth in his skills.

#1. Suyash Sharma

IPL 2023's "Mr. Sub" Suyash Sharma surprised everyone with his leg-spin. Kolkata Knight Riders mostly used the 20-year-old leggie as an "Impact Player" before placing him in the starting XI.

In 11 matches, Suyash scalped 10 wickets at an economy of 8.23. His unusual change of pace and side-bended action (for a leg-spinner) created enough doubts in batsmen's minds.

Add to this, his deadly googly imparting great revs was almost unplayable for the batsmen.

With a year of experience, it would be interesting to see whether Suyash added new mysteries to his armory or whether teams have found him out.