3 young Mumbai batters who could be the next Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav is the talk of the town presently, but Mumbai have always had an embarrassment of riches with their batting resources. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners from last year tend to be a factory of batters that make it to the highest level more often than not.

In the current Indian squad, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Prithvi Shaw have all made their mark in international cricket. These players had got into the national side on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY, as he is fondly called, is currently the no. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world and an inspiration to many. That's not only because of his game on the field but also for how he patiently waited for his opportunity and grabbed it with both hands when it came along.

Some Mumbai batters could find themselves in a similar predicament in the time to come. So, they too should grab the opportunities when they come. Let's look at three talented Mumbai batsmen who could make a mark in international cricket in the future, near or distant.

#1 Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has been knocking on the selection door for the Indian Test side for a couple of years now. He is the most consistent batter on the domestic circuit and is churning out runs for fun, taking down bowlers at will. However, he still awaits his maiden international call-up.

Sarfaraz might not have the kind of range that SKY possesses, but he certainly has the temperament. When the big moments come, the 25-year-old stands up to get his team over the line. With his white-ball game also constantly getting better, it could only be a matter of time before Sarfaraz finds himself in the middle order for India.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most exciting prospects in the domestic circuit right now. The left-handed opening batter for Mumbai has been impressive in all formats of the game, even in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals.

At only 21, Jaiswal has a great range of strokes to take down any bowling unit on his day. He is a typical modern-day batter who loves to take the aggressive route and relishes taking calculated risks, much like Suryakumar Yadav does, playing the field with surgical precision.

#3 Suved Parkar

Suved Parkar is a middle-order batter who made his mark in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a double century on his debut against Uttarakhand. He showed impeccable patience and class in his knock of 252 off 447 balls, stitching together a phenomenal 267-run stand alongside Sarfaraz.

The innings gave a glimpse into the potential and talent Parkar possesses. While the comparisons with Suryakumar Yadav might be premature, he could certainly keep getting better and reach the level other famous Mumbai batters before him have managed to.

Poll : 0 votes