4 Indian batsmen who have played for 5 or more IPL teams

Yuvraj Singh

A total of 563 players have played in the IPL from 2008 to 2019. Among the Indian batsmen, only four have achieved the distinction of representing five or more different teams in the tournament's. All four of them have represented the national side.

Here's a list of the four Indian batsmen to have represented five or more different IPL teams:

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

The current Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has played for six different teams in the IPL. The wicket-keeping batsman has pledged his loyalties to:

Delhi Capitals (Daredevils then) - 56 matches (2008, 2009, 2010, 2014)

Kings XI Punjab - 14 matches (2011)

Mumbai Indians - 36 matches (2012, 2013)

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 16 matches (2015)

Gujarat Lions - 30 matches (2016, 2017)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 30 matches (2018, 2019)

In 164 innings, Karthik has scored 3656 runs with a top score of 97*, which he registered for Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on 25 April 2019. His runs have come at an average of 27.08, and they include 18 fifties and eight ducks.

Karthik has been quite strong with his performances behind the stumps as well, taking 101 catches and 30 stumpings.

