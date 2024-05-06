4 interesting facts about CSK's Simarjeet Singh who bagged two wickets vs PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Delhi seamer Simarjeet Singh, who plies his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, got his first opportunity this season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Simarjeet made the most of his opportunity by picking up the wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Harshal Patel, thus, playing a crucial role in his side's 28-run victory over their opponents.

The 26-year-old made his IPL debut for CSK in the 2022 season but failed to get game time in the 2023 campaign owing to recurring injuries. With a host of top players having moved out of the CSK camp for various reasons, one feels that Simarjeet's time to prove his mettle has come.

In this listicle, we will take a look at four interesting facts about Simarjeet Singh.

#1 He made his first-class debut for Delhi in 2018-19

Born on 17 January 1998, Simarjeet made his senior debut for his state Delhi in List A cricket in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Saurashtra at home.

He was then handed his first-class debut the same season in the Ranji Trophy against Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

He picked up the wicket of southpaw Tanay Thyagarajan in the first innings and then scored 11 before getting out LBW to left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan. He went wicketless in the second innings in a game that was drawn but went the hosts' way after they picked up the crucial first-innings lead.

#2 Simarjeet Singh has been a part of Team India's squad

Interestingly, Simarjeet has been a part of the Indian squad in the past. How this came about will seem extremely fascinating to the reader.

He was first picked by the selectors to be a part of the net bowling group for Team India in their tour to Sri Lanka in 2021. However, lady luck shone upon Simarjeet when a positive COVID-19 case in the side allowed him to be named in the main squad for the final two T20Is of the tour.

Although he did not make his debut for India, he must have got to learn a lot from the seniors around him in the dressing room.

#3 He was first picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Simarjeet got his first taste of the IPL when he was drafted in by the Mumbai Indians for the second half of the 2021 season, which was played in the United Arab Emirates owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

He replaced the injured Arjun Tendulkar in the MI squad but did not get the opportunity to make his debut for the Blues. However, Simarjeet gained a lot of experience simply by being in the MI squad and learning first-hand from their then-bowling coach Shane Bond.

#4 He first played for CSK in 2022

Simarjeet in action for CSK on Sunday. [IPL]

Despite having come into the limelight this season, it must be remembered that Simarjeet first made his foray into the IPL with the Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season.

He made his debut for the franchise against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on May 1, 2022, and went wicketless while giving away 24 runs in his spell.

He played five more games for the Chennai-based franchise that season and returned his best bowling figures of 2-27 against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

He ended up with four wickets to his name at the end of the 2022 IPL campaign, in which CSK ended up in the 9th position.

