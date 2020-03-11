4 players who have played just a single game for Mumbai Indians

BrokenCricket FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature

SHARE

Mumbai Indians

The most successful franchise in the IPL history, Mumbai Indians (MI) have ruled IPL in the last seven years of the league. A franchise where players are treated as a part of a family, Mumbai is a dream franchise for any player. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to don the Mumbai jersey.

In a squad of 25 players, not every player gets an opportunity to feature in the playing XI. With such intense competition for spots, there's no easy way to break into the playing XI.

There have been moments when players have failed to make any mark, hence resulting in ouster from the XI. Players have often been dropped due to their poor maiden outing in the IPL. MI is usually known to invest in its players but at times tend to lose patience with players who disturb the balance of their team.

Here's a look at 4 such players who could only represent MI in a solitary game in their IPL careers.

#4 Akila Dananjaya

Akila Dananjaya

The Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya had a forgettable outing in his maiden and the only IPL outing so far in his career. Being roped in as an overseas spinner in Mumbai's IPL squad in 2018, Dananjaya was viewed as a mystery bowler who could cause damage with his deceptive bowling.

He made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals and was plundered for 47 runs in his 4 overs. It was a wicket-less spell from the Sri Lankan who thereafter, lost his place in the playing XI. Mumbai were continously struggling with their fourth overseas option, and had to include Dananjaya in place of Ben Cutting. But the move didn't work for the franchise as they failed to defend a target in upwards of 190.

#3 Jacob Oram

Jacob Oram

Former Kiwi all-rounder Jacob Oram represented Mumbai Indians in his only game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2013. Oram, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the first two seasons, was bought by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of the IPL auction in 2013.

Advertisement

Known for his all-round abilities, Oram failed to feature in any matches after Mumbai's opening game against RCB in Bengaluru. He had a decent outing with the ball while he conceded 22 runs in his quota of 4 overs. However, he didn't get an opportunity to prove his worth with the bat in hand.

It was his first IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians, and unfortunately turned out to be his last outing in the cash-rich league.

#2 Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile, the fast bowler from Western Australia, made his IPL debut while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. Coulter-Nile, who was sold to Mumbai in 2013 player's auction, could only feature in a solitary game for the franchise.

In a game against Kings XI Punjab in 2013, he played as a bowling all-rounder, picked up his maiden IPL wicket. He returned with impressive figures of 1/29 in his four-over spell. Opening the attack for his franchise against Punjab, he saw the back of dangerous-looking David Miller in his final over.

However, the pace bowler couldn't any further opportunity in the season ahead. In IPL 2020, Coulter-Nile has been yet again considered for selection in this year's IPL. He will join the MI squad as a back-up overseas seamer along with the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, and Trent Boult in the mix.

The 32-year old will now hope to make amends from his previous association with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has always been viewed as a core member in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling attack, was once a part of Mumbai Indians' set-up in IPL 2011. However, Chahal could only play a solitary game for MI across three seasons.

He made his IPL debut in 2013 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The wrist-spinner didn't enjoy a great outing with the ball as he returned wicket-less in his four-over spell against the home team.

However, Chahal had shown his caliber in the 2011 edition of the Champions League where he played in all matches for Mumbai. He was the chief architect in guiding Mumbai to a win in the CLT20 final against RCB in 2011.

Chahal was bought by RCB in 2014. The next two years proved to be breakthrough time for the leg-spinner from Haryana as he broke into India's ODI team during their tour to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Also see | Full Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2020