5 amazing records held by Indian players in the IPL ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Indian Premier League (IPL) began in the year 2008 with the goal of providing a platform to young Indian cricketers to display their talent at a grand stage. The biggest names of international cricket participate in the league, which happens during the summer season in India every year.

While the main goal of IPL was to give youngsters a platform, several senior players have also utilized this stage to make a comeback to the national team. In fact, the overseas players have also catapulted their careers to a whole new level by performing brilliantly in IPL.

Indian players have been the focal point of the league, and quite a few Indian players have excelled in the tournament. Here's a list of five such Indian cricketers who hold amazing records in the IPL.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - 3,000 runs and 150 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja is considered one of the most complete cricketers in the world. His all-round brilliance has helped his team win many matches in IPL.

Jadeja started his IPL journey with the Rajasthan Royals before heading to Kochi Tuskers Kerala and then joining the Chennai Super Kings. He also had a stint with the now defunct Gujarat Lions from 2016 to 2017. In all, Jadeja has played 243 matches, scoring 3,033 runs and taking 161 wickets.

In a recent match against RCB in IPL 2025, he became the first player in the tournament's history to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer - 4 consecutive 50s in playoffs

The playoffs matches put a lot of pressure on the players because even one mistake can have a huge impact on the team's future in the competition. It is rare to see any player perform well in knockout matches consistently.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has managed to do so. He is the only player with four consecutive half-centuries in playoffs games, scoring 55 vs DC in Qualifier 2 of 2021, 50 vs CSK in Final of 2021, 51* vs SRH in Qualifie 1 of 2024 and 52* vs SRH in Final of 2024.

#3 Mohammed Shami - Wicket on 1st ball of inning 3 times

The best way sight for any bowling team is opponent team's scorecard reading 0-1 after 0.1 overs. It means that the bowler bowling the first over has taken a wicket on the first ball.

It is difficult for bowlers to achieve this feat in T20s, but Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami has managed to do it thrice in his career. He is the only bowler in the league to have given this start to his team on three occasions - KL Rahul (GT vs LSG, 2022), Phil Salt (GT vs DC, 2023) and Jacques Kallis (DD vs KKR, 2014).

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal - 20 wickets in 5 different seasons

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal owns the record for the most wickets in IPL history. The leg-spinner stated his career with Mumbai Indians before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, followed by a move to PBKS in 2025.

Taking 20 wickets in a single season once is considered a big achievement, but Chahal has managed to do it in five different seasons - 23 wickets in 2015, 21 wickets in 2016, 21 wickets in 2020, 27 wickets in 2022 and 21 wickets in 2023.

#5 Virat Kohli - 4,000+ runs in winning cause

It is the dream of any batter to score 4,000 runs in a tournament like the Indian Premier League. While everyone knows that Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the league's history with 8,094 runs, not many would know that he has more than 4,000 runs in winning cause alone.

Virat crossed the 4,000 runs in winning cause milestone on May 4, 2024. At that time, only 16 players in IPL history had total 4,000 runs to their name, while Virat had 4,000 in matches won for RCB.

