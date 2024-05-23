5 batters with most runs in an IPL season without reaching the final ft. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli suffered a second heartbreak in six months at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, faltered in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 22. Following the defeat, they were knocked out of the tournament as RCB and Kohli yet again fell short of realizing their dream of lifting the coveted trophy.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up 172-8, which was chased down by Rajasthan Royals in 19 overs with four wickets in hand. Kohli was dismissed for 33 off 24 by Yuzvendra Chahal, his knock featuring three fours and a six.

While the star RCB batter couldn't make a significant contribution in the Eliminator, he's the leading run-getter in IPL 2024. In 15 innings, he smashed 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70, with one hundred and five half-centuries.

Following RCB's exit from IPL 2024, we look at five instances of batters with most runs in a season without reaching the final.

#5 David Warner (SRH) - 692 runs in 2019

Former SRH batter David Warner (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

David Warner was the leading run-getter in the 2019 IPL season. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, he hammered 692 runs in 12 innings at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate 143.87. The left-hander scored one hundred and as many as eight fifties in the 2019 IPL season.

Warner's highest score of 100* came off 55 came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. He slammed five fours and as many sixes, featuring in an opening stand of 185 with Jonny Bairstow (114 off 56). He also hammered 85 off 53 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, smacking nine fours and three sixes.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign in IPL 2019 ended when they went down to Delhi Capitals by two wickets in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam. Warner left for Australia after 12 matches to join the national team for the World Cup but still ended as the edition's leading run-getter.

#4 Chris Gayle (RCB) - 708 runs in 2013

Chris Gayle played some exceptional knocks for RCB. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Chris Gayle had a sensational IPL 2013 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He amassed 708 runs in 17 innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 156.29, with one hundred and four fifties. Gayle finished as the second-leading run-getter in IPL 2013, behind Michael Hussey (733).

Gayle clobbered the record score of 175* off only 66 against Pune Warriors at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

He smashed 13 fours and 17 sixes in his innings. RCB posted a mammoth 263-5 before holding Pune Warriors to 133-9. Gayle also hit 92 off 58 against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, which RCB won by two runs.

While Gayle flourished with the willow in IPL 2013, RCB finished fifth in the points table. They ended with 18 points, winning nine and losing seven games.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 730 runs in 2023

Faf du Plessis had a stellar record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Faf du Plessis had a terrific run for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2023 season.

With 730 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68, he was the second-leading run-getter in the edition. Shubman Gill topped the list, with 890 runs from 17 innings.

While Du Plessis didn't register a three-figure score in IPL 2023, he struck as many as eight half-centuries. His highest of 84 came off 56 against Punjab Kings in Mohali. The opener also smacked 79* off 46 against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, hitting five fours and five sixes.

Despite Du Plessis' heroics, RCB finished sixth in the IPL 2023 points table. They played 14 matches, winning seven games and losing as many.

#2 Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733 runs in 2012

Chris Gayle holds a number of records in the Indian Premier League. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Gayle features in the list for the second time at the No. 2 position. The West Indies legend was the leading run-getter in the IPL 2012 edition, clobbering 733 runs in 14 innings for RCB at an average of 61.08 and a strike rate of 160.74. He slammed one ton and seven fifties in the edition.

The left-hander whacked 128* off 62 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi, striking seven fours and 13 sixes. He also hit 87 off 56 against Punjab Kings in Mohali, 86 off 58 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens and 82* off 59 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

While Gayle had a tremendous season with the bat, RCB finished fifth in the points table, with 17 points. They won eight and lost seven of their 16 games, while one match produced no result.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 741 runs in 2024

Virat Kohli scored 741 runs in IPL 2024 at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Kohli finished the IPL 2024 season with 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.70. He's the leading run-getter in the tournament, and it's unlikely that anyone is going to surpass him, with just two matches left in the edition.

Kohli struck a magnificent 113* off 72 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, slamming 12 fours and four sixes.

The knock, though, went in vain, as Jos Buttler's 100* off 58 lifted RR to victory. The RCB batter contributed a match-winning 92 off 47 against PBKS in Dharamsala and 83* off 59 in a losing cause against KKR in Bengaluru.

Thanks to Kohli's brilliance and some great performances from other members of the team, RCB made a sensational comeback from six consecutive losses to reach the playoffs. The IPL title, however, continues to elude Kohli and RCB.

