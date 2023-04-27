5 batters with most runs at a single venue in the IPL

Virat Kohli on Wednesday (April 26) continued his dominant run in the IPL, scoring a stroke-filled half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders but couldn’t quite see his side through as the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to lose by 21 runs.

En route to his knock of 54, Kohli crossed 3,000 runs mark in T20 cricket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The surface in Bangalore has always produced belters and the bowlers have found it difficult to contain the opposition.

It was no different during the RCB-KKR game as the hosts went on to concede 200 after putting KKR in.

Jason Roy and Nitish Rana batted brilliantly and ensured KKR reached a competitive score, but that wasn’t a match-winning score under any stress of imagination.

RCB blazed away in their run chase, scoring 30 in the first two overs courtesy of some exceptional hits by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

The introduction of Suyash Sharma turned the game around as the spinners stalled their progress in the middle overs.

Kohli looked in sensational touch right from the outset and went onto reach yet another half-century. A terrific outfield catch by Venkatesh Iyer brought an end to Kohli’s vigil.

With that said, let’s take a look at five batters with the most runs at a single venue in the IPL:

#1 Virat Kohli - 2,599 runs in Bangalore

Arguably the greatest modern-day batter, Virat Kohli has been a prolific run-getter in the IPL and has been the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Kohli has been one of the very few players in the IPL who has represented only one franchise during the 16 years of the tournament.

Kohli’s loyalty towards RCB has been unmatched and despite not winning a title with them, he has continued to lend his services to the franchise.

The 2016 season proved to be a breakthrough season for Kohli as RCB as they stumbled in their final hurdle, losing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He scored 973 runs in that single season, almost taking RCB to their maiden IPL win. The former captain has looked in great touch in the ongoing season and will look to continue the good work as the tournament reaches its middle stages.

#2 AB de Villiers - 1,960 runs in Bangalore

AB de Villiers' last IPL season was back in 2021.

Regarded as Mr 360, AB de Villiers remains a legend of the game and has been a prolific performer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the first two years, De Villiers went onto become an IPL legend while playing in RCB colors.

ABD announced his retirement from the IPL ahead of the 2022 season. Lighting up Chinnaswamy time and again, ABD played several memorable knocks in Bangalore.

His battle with his fellow countryman Dale Steyn in one of the earlier editions of the tournament remains one of the greatest duels in IPL history.

Arguably the greatest all-format player of the modern generation, ABD has scored 5,162 runs in his illustrious IPL career.

#3 Rohit Sharma- 1,925 runs in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma has been the most successful IPL captain in the history of IPL.

Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in IPL history, comes third on the list. Over the years, he has been one of the most consistent performers for Mumbai Indians and the Wankhede Stadium has been his breeding ground.

A fortress for the five-time champions, Rohit has loved batting on his home ground. Having started off his IPL career for the Deccan Chargers in 2008, Rohit also won the tournament with them in 2009.

He made the switch to MI ahead of the 2011 season and since then he has been a part of this team and has been one of their longest servants.

Rohit has been short of runs in recent times but has managed to get his side off to flying starts this season.

Hitman hasn’t managed to carry his bat through and score a big one but he has looked in good touch and his form will be crucial in MI’s chances of making it to the last four.

#4 David Warner - 1,623 runs in Hyderabad

David Warner led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title triumph back in 2016.

Appointed as the stand-in skipper for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL season, David Warner has been among the runs but his strike rate has been a matter of concern.

He has changed his approach in the last couple of games and will look to lead from the front as the Capitals try to force their way back into the tournament after losing their first five matches.

Warner started his IPL career for the Capitals (then Daredevils) but his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad remains his most cherished IPL years.

During his association with the franchise, Warner was by far their top scorer and won the Orange Cap twice.

He also led the franchise to their only title win in 2016. He was dropped from SRH playing XI after a few poor games in 2021 and was subsequently released from the squad ahead of the 2022 season.

#5 Chris Gayle- 1,561 runs in Bangalore

Chris Gayle was a prolific run scorer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle remains one of the most dangerous players to have ever played in the IPL.

Having made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gayle’s best years were with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gayle joined RCB mid-season in 2011 after going unsold in the auction. He announced his arrival in style, smashing a whirlwind century against his former team.

The swashbuckling left-hander made Chinnaswamy dance to his tunes, while also scoring the highest individual score in the IPL at that venue.

His knock of 175 against the Pune Warriors India back in 2013 continues to be the highest individual score in the tournament. Gayle's last IPL appearance was back in 2021 for the Punjab Kings.

