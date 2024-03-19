5 best coach and captain combinations in IPL 2024 ft. MS Dhoni & Stephen Fleming

The level of quality and consistency needed to win an IPL season requires work both on and off the field. While players take the limelight for their on-field performances, the team management's hard work behind the scenes often goes unnoticed.

However, as the tournament has developed over the years, teams have been particular about getting their coach-and-captain combinations right to give the team the best chance of winning the title.

On that note, let's take a look at five such captain-coach combinations that could work well and prove pivotal to their team's chances of winning IPL 2024:

#5 Shreyas Iyer & Chadnrakant Pandit - KKR

Shreyas Iyer missed the IPL 2023 season as he had undergone back surgery. However, he will be back in IPL 2024, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will work with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Coach Pandit joined KKR last season and must be well aware of what most players had to offer. Pandit is a former legend of Mumbai cricket and Iyer also plays for the same state association.

After finishing seventh in the previous two editions, KKR will hope that the new combination works well in getting the best out of their players. They also have a former KKR legend in Gautam Gambhir, who could prove to be pivotal in his role as a mentor.

#4 Hardik Pandya & Mark Boucher - MI

There has been a lot of noise around Mumbai Indians' (MI) decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as their new skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma. Although it's a homecoming for Hardik, he has massive shoes to fill given Rohit's legacy as the leader at MI.

However, the all-rounder has shown his leadership pedigree in the two seasons as Gujarat Titans captain. Hardik took them to the title in IPL 2022 and narrowly missed out on defending it last year. With Mark Boucher already having a season as MI coach under his belt, the duo could do something special in IPL 2024.

#3 Rishabh Pant & Ricky Ponting - DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had a horrific IPL 2023 season as they finished in ninth position and desperately missed their talisman Rishabh Pant. The star wicketkeeper-batter is now set to make a comeback in IPL 2024 after a miraculously quick recovery from a car accident.

Such inspirational comebacks play a crucial role in lifting a team's morale and DC can certainly take advantage of that. Moreover, Pant shares a great bond with Ponting, having spent several years in the DC camp. Who knows, this could well be the year where the Capitals end their trophy drought.

#2 Sanju Samson & Kumar Sangakkara - RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) would have been gutted to miss out on the playoffs last season despite winning five out of their first six games. However, they seemed to have developed a great team culture under the coaching of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara and skipper Sanju Samson.

The youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have shone on the international stage as well and there has been a lot of talk about how RR's High Performance Centre has helped them develop. They made it to the final of the IPL 2022 season and will back themselves to go one step better.

#1 MS Dhoni & Stephen Fleming - CSK

Arguably the epitome of getting the best out of their resources, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the best coach-captain combo in Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni. The IPL 2023 season could explain just how good the duo were behind the scenes.

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube & Tushar Deshpande all stepped up despite CSK being crippled with injuries. There's no doubt that Dhoni is among the greatest tacticians the game has ever seen. However, his camaraderie with Fleming and how they have built CSK's legacy makes it fitting for them to take the top position.