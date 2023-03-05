5 best knocks in inaugural matches of T20 leagues

The much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 tournament got underway on Saturday, March 4, with a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. MI dominated the game, getting the better of Gujarat by 143 runs. Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Mumbai posted 207/5 on the board. The bowlers then carried on a good job, cleaning up Gujarat for a paltry 64 runs.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur got Mumbai’s campaign in WPL 2023 off to a memorable start, hammering 65 off only 30 balls. The aggressive right-handed batter slammed 14 fours in her knock, scoring at a strike rate of 216.67.

While New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr also chipped in with a blazing 45* off 24 balls, Harmanpreet was fittingly named Player of the Match for her batting exploits.

In the wake of the Mumbai captain’s brilliant knock in the WPL 2023 opener, we look back at the five best knocks in the inaugural T20 league matches.

#1 IPL - Brendon McCullum (158* off 73)

Brendon McCullum kicked off the IPL T20 league in a sensational fashion. Pic: BCCI

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum set the IPL ablaze with an incredible 158* off only 73 balls in the first-ever match of the world’s most famous T20 league. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), McCullum clubbed 10 fours and 13 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The unforgettable knock came against a strong RCB bowling attack, featuring Zaheer Khan, Jacques Kallis, and Praveen Kumar. All bowlers went for plenty as McCullum was on the rampage.

Thanks to their opener’s blitz, KKR put up an imposing 222/3 on the board. A stunned RCB responded with 82 as Ajit Agarkar claimed 3/25, while Ashok Dinda and Sourav Ganguly claimed two scalps each.

#2 BBL - Brad Haddin (76 off 59)

Brad Haddin of the Sixers bats during the T20 Big Bash League. Pic: Getty Images

The inaugural edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) was held in the 2011-12 season. The Sydney Sixers took on the Brisbane Heat in the first-ever game of Australia’s premier T20 competition. The Brisbane Heat batted first and were held to 139/8 as Daniel Christian top-scored with 32. For the Sydney Sixers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets each.

The Sydney Sixers needed to get off to a good start in the chase. Brad Haddin led Sydney’s reply with a terrific 76 off only 59 balls. The former Aussie keeper hit five fours and as many sixes to help his side ace the chase.

Haddin was dismissed by Christian just before the finish line, but Sydney eased home in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

#3 CPL - Shoaib Malik (78 off 51)

Shoaib Malik in full flow during the CPL. Pic: Getty Images

The first edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 competition was held in 2013. The first-ever match of the competition was between the Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The Barbados Tridents batted first in the game and put up a competitive 169/5 on the board.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik top-scored for the franchise, smashing 78 off 51 balls. Malik looked in great touch, whacking eight fours and a six before being dismissed by Tino Best. Kieron Pollard also played a fine knock, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 46 balls with the aid of four fours and three sixes.

In reply, Andre Fletcher contributed 57 off 41, while Daren Sammy clobbered 34 in 16, but the Kings were held to 152.

#4 PSL - Luke Wright (86* off 53)

Luke Wright in the Big Bash League. Pic: Getty Images

The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held in the UAE in 2016. The first-ever PSL match was played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Islamabad United batted first but were held to a disappointing 128/7 as Mohammad Nawaz claimed 4/13.

Quetta Gladiators romped home in the chase thanks to opener Luke Wright, who slammed an unbeaten 86 off only 53 balls. The knock featured 11 fours and four sixes as the Gladiators raced to victory in 16 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Wright was the dominant partner in the opening stand of 53 with Ahmed Shehzad (11). After Kevin Pietersen’s early dismissal, Wright added an unbroken 59 for the third wicket with Nawaz (22*).

#5 T20 Blast - David Taylor (46 off 20)

The Vitality Blast began in 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup. Pic: Getty Images

The T20 Blast began as the Twenty20 Cup back in 2003. The first match in the competition was played between Northamptonshire and Worcestershire in Worcester. Batting first, Northamptonshire were held to 150/9, despite skipper Michael Hussey’s 59-ball 67 as Christopher Liptrot claimed three wickets.

Worcestershire opener David Taylor got his team off to a spectacular start in the chase. He slammed 46 off only 20 balls, clobbering nine fours and a six. Taylor’s blazing knock ended when he was bowled by Jason Brown.

Northamptonshire fought hard after Taylor’s wicket, but Stephen Moore’s 39* took them home in 19.4 overs, with one wicket in hand.

Also Read: 3 spinners who can break into India's T20I squad with a good WPL 2023 season

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes