5 big statements made by Yuzvendra Chahal in his recent interview 

Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently appeared on a podcast for the YouTube channel, ''Ranveer Allahbadia". The podcast interview, hosted by the social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, saw an unfiltered version of the leg-spinner.

Ever since his international debut in 2016, Chahal has been one of the best white-ball spinners around the globe. He is India's highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals history, with 91 scalps in 74 innings. In ODIs, Chahal has picked up 121 wickets across 72 ODIs.

He is currently enjoying a break after a hectic IPL 2023 and will be in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series between India and the West Indies. On Saturday (July 16), Chahal appeared on a podcast, where he discussed his mental health, IPL stories, and various incidents during his career.

Since it was uploaded, the video on the YouTube platform has garnered a total of 420k views and 20k likes.

Let's take a look at five headline-grabbing statements made by Yuzvendra Chahal in his recent podcast.

#5 "If I don't perform today, someone else will come tomorrow in the team and I am fine with that" - Yuzvendra Chahal on ups and downs in a cricketer's life

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Despite all the fame and glamour, the life of an international cricketer isn't an easy one. There is no certainty in his spot on the team, and there will be a day when a player will eventually get replaced by another one.

Upon asking how he feels receiving all the love as a cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal shared that a player's performances dictate how much he will be loved by the people. He said:

"I love it (all the fame and love from allople). But it all depends on how we (cricketers) perform on the field. If we perform well then we are above, if not, then just shy away from social media."

Chahal also put forward that there is a process in a cricketer's career that he is eventually going to get replaced. Opining that it's important to maximize your true potential. He added:

"Since forever, I wanted to play for India for 5-6 years, and not for only 1-2 years. That is has been my goal. If I won't perform today, someone else will come tomorrow and I am fine with that. This is a process. Sachin (Tendulkar) sir also went, a new one came, Virat (Kohli) bhaiya and Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya will also be replaced one day. So this will continue. But it all boils down to if one has maximized his potential. That's important to me."

#4 "At least one Test match, for once" - Chahal on his dream to play red-ball cricket for India

India v Australia Previews [Getty Images]

Chahal is undoubtedly one of the best white-ball spinners of his generation. However, like every other cricketer's dream, he also aspires to play the Test match for India. He put forward his dream to play Test cricket for India one day.

He said:

"I really want to play, one day, at least one match in Test cricket. When people call you a Test player. They don't call you a ODI or a T20I player. That (Test) is I think is real cricket."

He continued:

"I think that is one think that you have to wake up for five days to dismiss the batter, knowing that he won't attack you. And in Test cricket you can't just bowl 4-5 overs, here, you might have to bowl 10-20 overs. Body gets tired but you have to wake up next day and bowl. That is the real Test. I wish for at least one Test match. Once."

Despite playing almost 150 white-ball games for India, Chahal is yet to receive his maiden call-up in Tests.

#3 "I was extremely sad" - Chahal on his 2021 T20 World Cup snub

India v New Zealand - T20 International

One of the most shocking talking points of India's selected squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 was the exclusion of Chahal. While he suffered some dip in his form prior to the tournament, he was still supposed to be the front-runner in getting a spot in the squad.

Upon being asked if he has ever faced any mental health issues, the leggie pointed out that he felt disheartened when he wasn't selected for the Indian team for the World Cup in 2021 in the UAE.

Chahal said about his feeling after his snub:

"The biggest one (mental issue) was when I wasn't selected for the World Cup. I think I felt the worse that time. I already felt before that my name might not get selected. I thought let's not think about it. At 9:30 pm, team was about to come. I read the team sheet. And I felt so bad."

During the T20 World Cup 2021, Team India picked Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar over Chahal. Both Chakravarthy and Chahar had no significant impact on the tournament as India exited the World Cup without qualifying for the knockout stages.

#2 "Coming to Rajasthan Royals has helped me a lot cricket-wise, I am more free" - Chahal on what changed after moving from RCB to RR

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating for Rajasthan Royals [Getty Images]

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shockingly released Chahal ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) picked up his services at the auction.

The purchase has been an excellent one for both parties as Chahal won the Purple Cap in his maiden campaign with RR and the team reached the finals in 2022.

Chahal, during his interview, acknowledged the fact that he has improved as a bowler since becoming part of the Rajasthan team. He stated that he has now learned to bowl at the death overs and opined that he has grown as a player with RR. He explained:

"I realise the auction is a very unpredictable place. So, I made peace with the fact that whatever happens, happens for good. At RR, I started bowling at death. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good."

He continued:

"I've an attachment for RCB and their fans, but coming to Rajasthan Royals helped me cricket-wise. When I came to Rajasthan, I was more free. Mind-wise. I can do a lot more things according to myself."

Chahal has competed in two seasons in the IPL as a Rajasthan Royals player, during which he has picked up 48 wickets across 31 matches at an excellent average of 19.9.

#1 "When I wasn't picked, I was very angry" - Chahal on how he felt when RCB didn't retain him in 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal opened on how he felt after RCB released him ahead of IPL 2022 [Getty Images]

As mentioned earlier, it came as a huge shock when Chahal wasn't part of the RCB's retention list ahead of the IPL 2022. The leg-spinner had been one of the integral parts of the side since the 2014 edition.

He not only played 113 T20s for them but became the highest wicket-taker ever in the franchise's history with 139 scalps.

Chahal stated that he felt really bad about not being retained by RCB as the management didn't even communicate the information to him properly. Disclosing that he felt angry about the situation, he said:

"I played there for 8 years. RCB basically gave me the India cap, because they gave me chance to perform. From the very first match, Virat bhaiya showed me trust. So, it felt bad, because it almost feels family when you spend 8 years at a team. A lot of rumours came in, like I asked for huge amount of money. I clarified at the time that there wasn't anything like that. I know what I deserve."

Chahal continued:

"What I felt really bad about was there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk. I had played 114 matches for them. In auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn't picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn't talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn't talk to anyone."

Despite having a lighthearted persona, Chahal overtly addressed that he felt saddened about his departure from a franchise with whom he spent eight years.