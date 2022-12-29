5 bowlers who can return to IPL 2023 as replacements after going unsold at the auction

The IPL 2023 Auction culminated last Friday in Kochi. 80 players were sold to the 10 franchises at the IPL 2023 Auction. The most expensive player was Sam Curran, who earned a contract worth ₹18.5 crore from the Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians spent ₹17.5 crore to sign Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, while Chennai Super Kings splurged ₹16.25 crore to acquire the services of England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes. The likes of Harry Brook, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Mavi, and Joshua Little earned big contracts as well.

However, not all players were as lucky as the aforementioned players on December 23. 325 players remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, but they should not lose hope as they can still return as replacement signings.

On that note, here is a list of five unsold bowlers who can join the IPL teams as replacements.

#1 Sandeep Sharma

Experienced Indian fast bowler Sandeep Sharma shockingly remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The pacer played for the Punjab Kings last season, where he scalped two wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.65.

Sharma is one of the best powerplay bowlers in IPL history. He has troubled some of the best batters in the league, yet he failed to earn a contract this year. Considering his experience and past success, the IPL teams could sign him as a replacement if needed.

#2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

Multiple foreign spin bowlers earned contracts at the IPL 2023 Auction, but Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not one of them. The right-arm leg-spinner has been a part of the Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in the past.

Rahman has played 19 IPL matches in his career, picking up 19 wickets at a strike rate of 22.84. He is one of the top T20 spinners in the world, but the IPL franchises did not show any interest in him.

#3 Shahbaz Nadeem

Shahbaz Nadeem was with the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, but he did not get a single chance to play. Nadeem has the experience of playing 72 matches, scalping 48 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56. He is known for bowling economical spells.

If any IPL team needs an Indian spinner as a replacement during IPL 2023, they will most likely target Nadeem.

#4 Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka v Australia - 3rd ODI (Image: Getty)

Dushmantha Chameera made his IPL debut last season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Sri Lankan pacer picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.73. He had a decent season, yet LSG did not retain him.

Given that Chameera has been doing a good job for Sri Lanka in white-ball cricket, IPL teams will keep an eye on him if they need a replacement.

#5 Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka- DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

Dilshan Madushanka has been quite impressive in his brief T20I career for Sri Lanka so far. He is a left-arm pacer who can bring variety to any IPL team's pace bowling attack.

Although Madushanka remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction, fans should not be surprised if he makes his debut in the upcoming season as a replacement.

Poll : 0 votes