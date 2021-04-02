5 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli the most times in the last 3 IPL editions

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has amassed 5878 runs at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73 in his IPL career.

Kohli has aggregated 1460 runs in the last three editions of the prestigious league. He has an excellent average of 40.56 and a decent strike rate of 133.58 in this period.

A total of 29 bowlers have accounted for Virat Kohli's 36 dismissals in the last three seasons of the IPL. While 24 of them have scalped the batting maestro's wicket only once since IPL 2018, five bowlers have dismissed him on multiple occasions.

Let us have a look at the five bowlers who have got the better of Virat Kohli the most times in the last three editions of the IPL.

5 bowlers who have accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket the most times since IPL 2018

#T2: Kagiso Rabada - Twice

Kagiso Rabada enjoys an excellent record against Virat Kohli in the IPL [P/C: iplt20.com]

Kagiso Rabada has scalped Virat Kohli's wicket twice in the last two editions of the IPL.

Kohli tried to loft Rabada straight down the ground for a six in RCB's home match against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019. However, he failed to time the shot as Shreyas Iyer took an excellent catch running to his left from long-on.

Rabada had Kohli caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wickets during the first encounter between the same two sides in IPL 2020. The RCB skipper tried to slog the South African pacer with the required run rate mounting, only to get a bottom edge to the keeper.

Virat Kohli has scored a run-a-ball 20 off Kagiso Rabada's bowling in the two seasons of IPL they have played against each other. He thereby averages a mediocre 10.00 and has a strike rate of 100.00 against the Proteas seamer.

#T2: Sandeep Sharma - Twice

Sandeep Sharma has got the better of Virat Kohli on seven occasions in the IPL [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sandeep Sharma has also dismissed Virat Kohli twice over the last two editions of the IPL.

Sharma had Kohli caught by David Warner at short extra-cover during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's home encounter against RCB in IPL 2019. The visiting skipper tried to play an extravagant cover drive but hit it straight down Warner's throat.

The wily swing bowler had Kohli caught by Kane Williamson in almost a replica of his previous year's dismissal in the second clash between the two teams in IPL 2020. This dismissal made Sharma the most successful bowler against Kohli in IPL history, with his seven scalps surpassing the six by Ashish Nehra.

Most dismissals for a batsman vs a bowler in IPL:



7 - Dhoni vs Zaheer Khan

7 - Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma#IPL2020 #RCBvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 31, 2020

Virat Kohli has scored just 19 runs off Sandeep Sharma's bowling in the last three seasons of the IPL, thereby averaging a lowly 9.50 while also having a strike rate of only 79.17 in this period.

The prolific run-scorer does not have a great overall record against Sharma in the IPL either - his 73 runs have come at an average of 10.43 and a strike rate of 132.73.

#T2: Jasprit Bumrah - Twice

Virat Kohli was Jasprit Bumrah's first victim in the IPL

Jasprit Bumrah has also accounted for Virat Kohli's wicket once each in the last two editions of the IPL.

Bumrah had Kohli caught by Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket in RCB's home match against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. The RCB batting mainstay was beaten by pace as he tried to pull Bumrah for a boundary to reach his half-century.

The Mumbai Indians pacer got Kohli to top-edge another pull shot in the second clash between the two teams in IPL 2020. Saurabh Tiwary took an excellent running catch at mid-wicket to send the RCB skipper back to the dugout.

Virat Kohli was also Jasprit Bumrah's maiden IPL wicket in 2013, the only other instance when the Indian skipper has been dismissed by his premier bowler in the tournament.

Kohli has scored 44 runs off Bumrah's bowling in the last three seasons of the IPL, averaging 22.00 while striking at 133.33 against him.

In the eight seasons of the IPL they have played against each other, Virat Kohli has scored 78 runs at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 147.44 against Jasprit Bumrah.

#T1: Shreyas Gopal - Thrice

Shreyas Gopal is the only spinner to have dismissed Virat Kohli more than once since IPL 2018

Shreyas Gopal is one of two bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in the last three seasons of the IPL.

Gopal had Kohli caught by D'Arcy Short during RCB's home encounter against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. The right-hander's pull shot was held by the Aussie opener at deep mid-wicket while he was trying to go for a maximum.

The Karnataka leg-spinner deceived Kohli with a googly in the Rajasthan Royals' home match against RCB in IPL 2019. The visiting team's opener was bowled through the gate while playing an extravagant cover drive against the spin.

Virat Kohli ☝️

AB de Villiers ☝️



There's something about Shreyas Gopal's googlies that has even the best in trouble! #IPL #RRvRCBhttps://t.co/HlaDABYRti — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2019

Gopal again accounted for Kohli in the return match between the two sides in Bengaluru in IPL 2019. In a rain-shortened encounter, Kohli was caught by Liam Livingstone while trying to hit a six over long-on.

Virat Kohli has scored 47 runs off Shreyas Gopal's bowling in the three IPL seasons they have played against each other. Although he averages just 15.67 against the leg-spinner, he has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 167.86.

#T1: Mohammed Shami - Thrice

Mohammed Shami is the most successful bowler against Virat Kohli in the last two IPLs [P/C: iplt20.com]

Mohammed Shami is the other bowler to have dismissed Virat Kohli on three occasions since IPL 2018.

Shami had Kohli caught at deep mid-wicket in the Punjab Kings' home match against RCB in IPL 2019. The opening batsman played a pull shot straight to Murugan Ashwin stationed at that position.

Kohli was again dismissed by Shami in the return clash between the two teams in IPL 2019. The former played an uppish drive to be caught by Mandeep Singh at cover.

Shami got the better of Kohli with a slower bouncer in RCB's second clash against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. Kohli got a glove to an attempted hook shot and was caught by KL Rahul behind the wickets.

Virat Kohli has scored just 25 runs off Mohammed Shami's bowling since IPL 2018. He averages an abysmal 8.33 against Shami, although he does have a strike rate of 156.25.

Overall in the IPL, Kohli has scored 44 runs off Shami's bowling while being dismissed by him on four occasions. The Indian skipper has an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 141.94 against the right-arm pacer.