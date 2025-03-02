5 cricketers who reunited with their old IPL teams as mentors ft Kevin Pietersen

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a few reunions. The nature of the tournament is such that not only players but even coaches/mentors are made to juggle between teams.

It is an emotional feeling when a cricketer gets reunited with his old IPL team. At times, a cricketer would have played for a particular franchise during his playing days and after hanging up his boots as a cricketer, takes up the role of a mentor for his old IPL team.

On that note, here is a look at five cricketers who reunited with their former IPL teams as mentors.

#1 Kevin Pietersen-

The charismatic batter has been appointed Delhi Capitals' mentor for the upcoming IPL season.

Pietersen played five seasons of the IPL and was a part of the Delhi franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) for IPL 2012 and 2014.

He scored 305 runs in IPL 2012 at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 147.34 and was at his aggressive best. He had an ordinary outing in IPL 2014 and averaged 29.40 with the bat.

The former England skipper now reunites with the Delhi franchise after 11 years in the capacity of a mentor. Pietersen will look to guide the young Indian players in the Delhi franchise, and inspire and lead them to their maiden IPL title.

Shane Warne joined Rajasthan Roayls as a mentor in2018 - Source: Getty

The late Shane Warne played a vital role in the growth of Rajasthan Royals (RR) as a franchise. He was the captain-coach in 2008 when RR became the first team to win the coveted IPL trophy. He guided a young team to glory in IPL 2008.

He played IPL cricket till 2011 and had an impressive record. In 55 matches, the spin wizard bagged 57 wickets.

He reunited with the RR franchise in 2018 as the team's mentor. RR finished fourth on the points table in IPL 2018 and qualified for the playoffs. However, their journey ended after a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

#3 Gautam Gambhir-

Gautam Gambhir won the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014 as captain of KKR - Source: Getty

Gautam Gambhir's journey with KKR has been incredible. He was the captain of the team when KKR won the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014. Thereafter, the Kolkata-based franchise failed to bag an IPL trophy for a decade.

KKR pulled a rabbit out of the hat and appointed Gambir as a mentor for the IPL 2024 season. Gambir, who had been associated with the Lucknow Super Giants since 2022, parted ways with them to be reunited with his former IPL team.

The impact of Gambhir joining KKR was immediate. The team won the IPL trophy after 10 years. Shreyas Iyer was spot on with his captaincy and Gambhir as a mentor was meticulous with his task at hand.

#4 VVS Laxman-

VVS Laxman has won the IPL trophy both as a player and a mentor with the IPL - Source: Getty

Laxman played 20 IPL matches across four seasons in IPL. He played for the Hyderabad franchise (previously known as Deccan Chargers) from 2008 to 2010. Thereafter, he shifted base to the now defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 and played for a season with them.

2011 was the last IPL season for Laxman as a player. He was then appointed as the mentor of the Hyderabad franchise in 2013 and continued his role until 2021.

Under Laxman's able guidance and mentorship, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the coveted IPL trophy in 2016. Thus, Laxman has the distinction of winning the IPL as a player as well as a mentor for the Hyderabad franchise.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar-

Sachin Tendulkar has tasted success both as a player and a mentor at Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

The God of cricket played 78 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians. The said games were played over six years, i.e., from 2008 to 2013. MI won their maiden IPL title in 2013, which coincidentally happened to be Tendulkar's last IPL season.

Post retirement, Tendulkar took up the role of mentorship for the Mumbai Indians franchise. Players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma, to name a few, have blossomed under his mentorship.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL trophy in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 when Tendulkar was the mentor of the team.

