5 CSK players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Rahul Tripathi

Two former IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, have had disastrous starts to the ongoing season and are occupying the last two spots in the points table. They have lacked panache and the killer instinct to challenge their opposition, barring a game or two.

While both teams have totally different styles in approaching the game, none of their plans have fallen into place, resulting in their capitulation right through the tournament. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown glimpses of their prowess at the top of the order but have been nowhere close to their consistent best, which made them the runners-up in 2024.

The Chennai Super Kings haven't been able to cope with the modern standards of the T20 game and have been humbled by most of the teams in the competition. Their lack of intent in the powerplay and the middle overs has hurt them badly, and one more defeat could see them bow out of the tournament very early.

The Sunrisers will square off against the Chennai Super Kings in the 43rd match of the IPL on Friday, April 25, with both teams looking to get a win under their belt and try to get on a streak.

As many as five CSK players from the current squad had earlier represented the Sunrisers. Let us have a look at those five names:

The experienced leg spinner has warmed the bench for CSK throughout the season. With nothing to lose at this stage for the yellow army, he could end up getting a game pretty soon. Having started his IPL career back in 2014, Gopal has played for four IPL franchises.

The leggie was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2022 season but only featured in a solitary match for them. He was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 season. Notably, he played his last IPL game in 2022 and is waiting for a new lease of life with CSK.

The Chennai Super Kings roped in the batting all-rounder at the mega auction for Rs 1.70 crore. He has so far played three matches for the yellow army but is yet to make an impact, scoring just seven runs. Hooda made his IPL debut back in 2015 for the Rajasthan Royals.

Hooda was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2016 edition for Rs 4.2 crore. He was released ahead of the 2018 season but was later signed again at the 2018 auction.

He played the next two seasons for them before being roped in by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2020 auction.

Vijay Shankar batting for CSK in IPL 2025. Source: Getty

A stylish right-handed batter, Vijay Shankar hasn't been able to realise his potential at the highest level. Despite having all the strokes in the book, he has lacked consistency.

The batting all-rounder is currently part of CSK and has looked in good touch in a couple of games. He hasn't been used with the ball so far, but could be a handy option with nothing to lose.

Shankar earlier played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 and was then traded back to the franchise ahead of the 2019 season. He went on to play the next three seasons for them till 2021.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed has been very successful in IPL 2025. Source: Getty

The left-arm fast bowler, among the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL season, was once part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Khaleel played for the franchise from 2018 to 2021 and picked up 32 wickets.

His breakthrough year came in 2019 when he bagged 19 wickets in a season at an incredible average of 15.10. He was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 auction and played three seasons for them. Currently, Khaleel is playing for CSK and has bagged 11 wickets in eight matches.

The right-handed top-order batter has failed to make an impact for the Yellow Army in the ongoing IPL season so far. He has now made way for youngsters like Shaikh Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre, who have both looked good.

Tripathi was once an integral member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, having played for them from 2022 to 2024, and has good numbers for them.

He scored 413 runs in the 2022 season, but his performances withered off gradually, and he was eventually released ahead of the 2025 auction.

