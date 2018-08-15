5 current players who are T20 stars across the world

Karthik Ramalingam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 15 Aug 2018, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kent Spitfires v Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast

With the advent of domestic T20 leagues across the world, cricketers from humble origins have been provided the platform to express themselves freely. With lucrative contracts on offer, players often tend to participate in these slam-fests, which are more often than not inclined in favor of the batsmen.

T20 leagues also provide the players with multi-culture exposure, as different people get to mingle with each other over a period of time. Franchise based cricket is spreading it reaches wider, with the Global T20 Canada being the latest addition.

Let us take a look at some top-flight cricketers, who ply their trade across the world in various leagues and are incredibly successful as well. Notable exceptions from this list would be Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Shoaib Malik.

#5 Andrew Tye

One of the most improved bowlers in the limited-overs format, Andrew Tye is among the most sought-after bowlers across the world, as he brings in the X-factor required in the T20 game.

With a bag full of tricks up his sleeve, Tye often deceives batsmen with his variations. He was incredibly successful for Kings XI Punjab in the 11th season of IPL, where he picked up 24 wickets and walked away with the Purple cap even if his side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Currently playing for Gloucestershire in the Vitality T20 blast, Tye is certainly a valuable addition to any team he plays and can be a match-winner on his day.

1 / 5 NEXT