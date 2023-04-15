5 England batters who have scored a hundred in the IPL ft. Harry Brook

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to record their second win in IPL 2023. In a high-scoring game at Eden Gardens, SRH dominated proceedings to edge out the hosts by 23 runs on Friday, April 14.

Hyderabad were powered by a brilliant century from Harry Brooks who finally justified his high price tag and proved why he is so highly rated in world cricket as one of the top upcoming batters.

Batting first, SRH posted a healthy 228-4 powered by the England international's century. Captain Aiden Marakaram's half-century (50 runs off 26 runs) and cameos from Heinrich Klassen (16 off six) and Abhishek Sharma (32 off 17) also helped their cause.

In reply, KKR were off to a disastrous start, being reduced to 20/3 in 3.3 overs. Although half-centuries from captain Nitish Rana (75 runs off 41 balls) and star batter Rinku Singh (58* runs off 31 balls) steadied the ship a bit, the Knight Riders ultimately suffered their second loss of the season.

On that note, let us discuss five English cricketers who have scored a hundred in the IPL.

#1 Harry Brooks (SunRisers Hyderabad)

Having been picked for a hefty fee of ₹13.25 crore by SRH at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, expectations were high for the youngster.

His struggles in the first three matches left many wondering if he would enter the long list of players who could not justify their high prices in the IPL.

However, against KKR, the youngster took the opposition attack to the cleaners as he batted right through the innings to score an unbeaten century. Brooks' (100* runs off 55 balls) meant that SRH posted a mighty 228/4 in 20 overs.

The opener struck 12 fours and three sixes as he paced his knock at a strike rate of 181.82. SRH will expect a lot from the youngster in the coming days.

#2 Jonny Bairstow (SunRisers Hyderabad)

One of the most prolific run-getters in white-ball cricket in the present day, Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to an injury to his left leg, in a massive shock to his current team Punjab Kings (PBKS).

For several seasons, Bairstow forged a crucial opening partnership with David Warner at SRH. He scored his only IPL hundred against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019.

In a stunning 186-run opening partnership with Warner, Bairstow's scintillating hundred (114 runs off 56 balls) batted RCB out of the game.

Warner also scored a hundred, propelling SRH to a 118-run win.

#3 Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals)

One of the best all-rounders in world cricket, Ben Stokes is currently representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Stokes is the only English cricketer apart from Jos Butler to score more than one hundred in the IPL.

His first hundred (103* runs off 63 balls) came for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant as he single-handedly guided them to a narrow win against fellow now-defunct outfit Gujarat Lions.

His second hundred (107* runs off 60 balls) came against MI in IPL 2020, guiding his then-employers Rajasthan Royals (RR) to an eight-wicket win.

#4 Kevin Pietersen (Delhi Capitals)

One from the old days, Kevin Pietersen was the first Englishman to score a hundred in the IPL.

Chasing 158 on a tricky pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pietersen (103* runs off 64 balls) struck a fine century to single-handedly take his side to victory against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

The star batter boasted a strike rate of 160.93 with the help of six boundaries and nine sixes.

#5 Jos Butler (Rajasthan Royals)

Jos Butler is the most successful English batter in IPL history, having struck five hundreds in the cash-rich league so far.

Butler (124 runs off 64 balls) struck his first IPL hundred in 2021 against SRH. However, it was his IPL 2022 season that helped him achieve massive stardom in India.

In IPL 2022 he registered four hundreds, equalling Virat Kohli's 2016 record. Buttler's centuries that season were 100 (vs Mumbai Indians), 103 (vs KKR), 106* (vs RCB), and 116 (vs DC).

Poll : Is Harry Brooks going to justify his high price-tag in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes