5 most expensive overs in IPL 2023

The 2023 edition of the IPL has been one of the most exciting in the history of the tournament. With 58 matches of the IPL 2023 having been concluded, the top four teams are yet to be decided going into the business end of the edition.

The 2023 edition of the IPL has witnessed the 200-mark being breached on 31 occasions already and bowlers have often been on the receiving end. In IPL 2023, there have been three overs in which 31 runs have been conceded, and two overs where 28 and 27 runs, respectively, have been leaked.

Four of these said five overs were bowled by pacers and one by a spinner. Here is a look at these five most expensive overs in IPL 2023:

#1 Yash Dayal - 31 runs

Rinku Singh created history by smashing five sixes in the last over of a run chase. He guided his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a win over the defending champions Gujarat Giants (GT) in Ahmedabad. Yash Dayal was on the receiving end after he was given the task to defend 29 runs in his last over.

Umesh Yadav took a single on the first ball and give the strike to Rinku Singh. Thereafter, Rinku smashed the remaining five balls of the over for five sixes and guided his team to a famous win. KRR chased down the target of 205 on the last ball of the game.

While Rinku has proved to be a regular match-winner for his franchise, Dayal has not featured in any game following this onslaught.

#2 Arjun Tendulkar - 31 runs

The young pacer from the Mumbai Indians (MI) has bowled well in IPL 2023. He was, however, on the receiving end against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 22, 2023. He has the joint record for conceding the highest number of runs in a single over in IPL 2023.

During the 15th over of the PBKS innings, Sam Curran smashed Arjun for 10 runs in the first two balls and took a single on the third ball (one wide was also conceded).

Harpreet Singh thereafter smashed a boundary on the fourth ball, a maximum on the fifth and the sixth ball was a no-ball that went for another boundary. The extra ball witnessed Singh smashing another boundary and 31 runs were smashed in the over.

PBKS won the said encounter at the Wankhede Stadium by 13 runs.

#3 Abhishek Sharma - 31 runs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an impressive total of 182 in a game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 13, 2023. LSG were struggling during the run chase until the 16th over of the innings changed the momentum of the entire game.

Abhishek Sharma, the part-time spinner, had bowled two impressive overs and conceded just 11 runs in them. He was entrusted with the job of bowling the 16th over.

LSG saw an opening and scored 31 runs from the said over to shift the momentum of their game. Marcus Stoinis smashed the first ball of the over for a maximum and the second ball was a wide. The Aussie batsman then smashed another maximum before being dismissed on the third ball.

Nicholas Pooran thereafter smashed three sixes in the remaining three deliveries and a total of 31 runs were scored in the over. LSG won the match with four balls to spare.

#4 Umran Malik - 28 runs

Umran Malik has struggled in IPL 2023

Umran Malik was expected to light up IPL 2023 with his raw pace. However, Malik has struggled to get going in IPL 2023 and has featured in only seven matches. In the said seven games, he has picked up five wickets and has a horrendous economy rate of 10.35.

In one of the overs against KKR, he conceded 28 runs. KKR skipper Nitish Rana went berserk against Umran Malik in the last over of the powerplay and smashed him for four boundaries and two maximums. The faster Malik bowled, the faster the ball went to the boundary.

The 28 run-over is the fourth most expensive one in IPL 2023.

#5 Jofra Archer - 27 runs

The MI pacer also features on this list. In a group match between MI and PBKS in Mohali on May 3, 2023, Archer was taken to the cleaners in the penultimate over of the PBKS innings.

Liam Livingstone smashed Archer for three sixes on his first three deliveries and thereafter took a single on the fourth. Jitesh Sharma took a single on the fifth ball and gave the strike back to the in-form Livingstone.

Archer struggled with his line and length and the sixth delivery of the said over was a wide that went for a boundary. The extra delivery cost the pacer two more runs, and he conceded 27 in the over.

PBKS scored 214 runs in 20 overs but MI chased down the target with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

