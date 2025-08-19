Former India cricketer and six-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Ambati Rayudu recently appeared on a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra. The episode was released on Monday, August 18.

During the podcast, Rayudu recalled some of his most notable on-field controversies and shared his thoughts on whether the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, now that both have retired from T20Is and Tests.

The 39-year-old also spoke about his omission from the 2019 World Cup squad. On that note, this article highlights five explosive statements made by Ambati Rayudu during his recent podcast appearance.

5 explosive statements made by Ambati Rayudu in recent podcast appearance

#1 “Because of him, Indian cricket has reached another level” - Ambati Rayudu on the impact of Virat Kohli

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the host asked Ambati Rayudu what Virat Kohli has contributed to Indian cricket. Reacting to the question, Rayudu heaped praise on the Delhi-born cricketer, highlighting not just his batting skills but also the revolution he brought through his fitness. Rayudu said:

“The kind of things he has done for Indian cricket, I don’t think anyone else has. And his value, many people don’t realize. It’s not just about his batting. Yes, batting is there, but fitness. Before him, players were fit, naturally fit, many of them. But because of him, Indian cricket has reached another level.”

“Virat Kohli has given Indian cricket the next 100 years in which Indian cricket will dominate. Because what he started is extraordinary. He had the skill, but to that skill he added fitness. Once you are fit, you are always mentally sharper, and your cricketing execution improves that much more. So for Test cricket also, it is very good. And in white-ball cricket, I don’t think, if we get our team combinations right going forward, that anybody in the world is close to beating us, except maybe Australia a little bit. And we will dominate world cricket,” he added.

#2 “100%” - Ambati Rayudu weighs in on the chances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both having retired from T20Is and Tests, there has been speculation about their future in ODI cricket, with the next major event scheduled for 2027. Reacting to the possibility of these two veterans playing in the World Cup, Rayudu said:

“100%, in my opinion, he (Kohli) should play. Because at number three, to control the middle order, Virat is very important. ODI is a different format, it’s not just about hitting. You have to play the long format and also the short format within it. When it comes to balance, there is no one better than Virat in that format.”

The 39-year-old backed Rohit to continue as captain, arguing that there isn’t a single player who can replace him in ODIs. Ambati Rayudu said:

“You need Rohit to lead. Looking ahead, the goal is to win the World Cup. At the end of the day, we are all Indians. At that time, the only question is, who can win it for us? That is how you have to approach ICC tournaments. What happens two years later, who becomes what, nobody knows. Nothing is certain. The only thing that matters is, at that time, especially in ICC tournaments, who can win for India? Who can win for the country?”

“If Rohit, as captain, can win it for us, then Rohit should remain captain. If Rohit makes up his mind, maintains his fitness, and wants to play, then tell me one single person today who can replace him in ODI cricket. What he brings to the table is enormous. Rohit has to play,” he added.

#3 “They thought they had already won” - Rayudu recalls intense clash and fight against Harshal Patel in IPL 2012 against RCB

During the podcast, Ambati Rayudu also shed light on his fight with Harshal Patel during the IPL 2012 encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing 172, Mumbai lost half their side for just 51 runs. However, Rayudu and Kieron Pollard combined to put together an unbeaten 122-run partnership, guiding the visitors to a thrilling victory with two balls to spare. Rayudu remained unbeaten on 81 off 54 deliveries, while Pollard finished 52* off 31.

While Mumbai celebrated a stunning victory, the match was also remembered for a verbal spat between Rayudu and Harshal Patel. The exchange resulted in Rayudu being fined 100% of his match fee, while the RCB bowler was docked 25% of his earnings.

Commenting on the incident, Ambati Rayudu said:

“That day, RCB realized what MI really is. We stayed quiet since even in that match we were five or six wickets down, so they thought they had already won. But MI being MI… that’s where the culture was built. The tough culture, the mindset of making a comeback after being down, playing with aggression, winning close games, and never giving up till the very end. Even this year, in Delhi, we won a match on a run-out. MI always finds a way. That’s in the DNA, that’s in the culture.”

#4 “They need to realize how difficult it is to win five titles” - Ambati Rayudu reacts to RCB’s IPL 2025 triumph

Ambati Rayudu also reflected on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) securing their maiden IPL title in the 2025 edition, saying that the team must have now realized just how tough it is to win the tournament. He said:

“It felt really good. Now RCB knows how difficult it is to win the IPL. And how much harder it is to win it five times. Now they will realize. See, if winning once is so tough, then imagine how tough it is to win five times. So it is good that they understood what it takes to win. It’s good, right? Now they will also calm down. RCB will calm down. They have entered the winners’ club, so they will calm down.”

Rayudu also predicted his top four teams for the 2026 season, tipping MI and RCB to reach the finals, with the former emerging as the winner. He added:

"If we look at the teams now, I think MI or KKR could win. Top four, I think MI, RCB, CSK, KKR. I think it could be an MI RCB final, and MI will win. I am not leaving RCB because they need to realize how difficult it is to win five titles. It is just good banter. I was happy when they won. I wish them all the best. I think they are on the right path and playing unlike RCB. If it took 18 years to win a single IPL trophy, it would take another 72 years to win five.”

#5 Ambati Rayudu reacts to his controversies with Kevin Pietersen and Navjot Singh Sidhu

In the same conversation, Ambati Rayudu was asked about the IPL 2024 final, during which Kevin Pietersen jokingly called him ‘Joker.’ The final saw SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rayudu initially wore an orange waistcoat to support SRH but later switched colors as the Knight Riders secured the title. During on-air banter, Pietersen playfully dubbed him ‘Joker’ for changing sides instead of sticking with one team. Reflecting on the episode, Rayudu remarked on the podcast:

"That day we had not picked teams. Chennai was hot, so I had two jackets. On air, he said whatever, but we could also tell him things because he played for RCB and did not do anything. I was maintaining professional decorum. He apologized also later that I should not have said that on air. We were just having banter, but people took it in some way. But it affected him more and not me.”

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only incident involving Rayudu. In the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was part of a ‘chameleon’ spat with former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Reacting to it, Ambati Rayudu said:

"I did not call him (Sidhu) a Chameleon. I told him not to change colors like a Chameleon. I didn't call him that. You can't say that. Technically, I did not say that to him. We have made peace. I spoke to him and he spoke to me. He was also in a funny mood that day, and so was I. I respect him a lot, and there is no bad blood.”

"It was just like don't change your colors type, because he was going with the moment that who would win. You had to pick a team beforehand. He just told me you are opinionated, and he is very encouraging that way," he added.

During his playing career, Ambati Rayudu won six IPL titles, three with MI and three with CSK.

