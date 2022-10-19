The T20 World Cup 2022 began earlier this week with Round 1 matches taking place in Geelong and Hobart. 16 teams, namely India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Netherlands are part of this year's T20 World Cup.

All the nations have named star-studded squads as well as high-profile coaching staff members for the mega event in Australia. Interestingly, there are five members present in the list of coaches and consultants who once played for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Here is a list of the five former RCB players who are members of the coaching staff of different teams in the T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 Rahul Dravid - Head coach of Team India in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was once a Royal Challengers Bangalore player in the IPL. Dravid played for RCB from 2008 to 2010. He was part of the squad that made it to the IPL final in 2009.

In three seasons, Dravid donned the RCB jersey in 43 matches, scoring 898 runs. He played his career's best IPL knock of 75 runs while playing for RCB. After being released by RCB following the 2010 season, Dravid played three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals.

#2 Daniel Christian - Consultant for Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Daniel Christian had two stints with the Royal Challengers Bangalore during his IPL career. He joined the team for the first time in 2013. RCB gave him two matches that season, where he scored six runs and failed to take any wickets.

RCB released him ahead of IPL 2014. They re-signed him at the IPL 2021 Auction and handed him more opportunities. However, Christian scored only 14 runs and bagged four wickets in nine matches. He did not play in IPL 2022 and is now a consultant for the Netherlands team.

#3 Albie Morkel - Assistant coach of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2022

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel played seven matches for RCB in IPL 2014. He scored 45 runs and picked up four wickets in those games. RCB did not retain him for the next season.

Morkel is currently serving as an assistant coach for Namibia. He was a member of the team's coaching staff last year as well.

#4 Mark Boucher - Head coach of South Africa

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher was also once a part of the RCB squad. He played for the Bangalore-based franchise from 2008 to 2010. In 27 matches, he scored 388 runs and took 13 catches.

Boucher played the last season of his IPL career in 2011 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has been a part of the South African coaching staff for quite some time.

#5 Andrew McDonald - Head coach of Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Andrew McDonald played five matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2012 and 2013. He did not have a memorable stint with the franchise as he scored just 47 runs and took six wickets.

McDonald recently replaced Justin Langer as Australia's head coach. It will be interesting to see if the Aussies can defend their title successfully under his guidance.

