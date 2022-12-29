5 former RCB players who are now a part of Mumbai Indians' support staff

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made some changes to their coaching staff for IPL 2023 after finishing at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2022. The five-time champions finished last in the standings for the first time in the tournament's history last season.

Playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians only won four of their 14 league-stage matches. Three of their four wins came in their last five matches, which highlights their disappointing performances during the first phase of the tournament.

MI will aim to make a comeback in IPL 2023, and as mentioned earlier, they have roped in some new coaches for this season. Interestingly, five members of MI's support staff once represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during their IPL careers. Here's a list of those five names.

#1 Mark Boucher, Head coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

England & South Africa Net Sessions (Image: Getty)

Former South African team head coach Mark Boucher will work as a head coach of an IPL franchise for the first time in his career in IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians promoted their previous head coach Mahela Jayawardene to a global role and roped in Boucher as the head coach of the MI team in the IPL.

Boucher represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders during his days as an active cricketer. He played 27 matches for RCB, scoring 388 runs at a strike rate of 128.05.

#2 Zaheer Khan, Head of cricket development

Zaheer Khan was present at the IPL 2023 Auction (Image: IPL)

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan has been a part of the Mumbai Indians support staff for quite some time now. He received a promotion to the Global Head of Cricket Development role ahead of IPL 2023.

Khan played 44 matches of his IPL career for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He scalped 49 wickets in those games, with his best figures being 4/17.

#3 R Vinay Kumar, Talent Scout and Bowling coach of MI Emirates

Another former Indian pacer to feature on the list is R Vinay Kumar. He joined the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout and received the role of MI Emirates' bowling coach soon after that.

Kumar has played 64 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, picking up 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. His best bowling figures for RCB were 4/40.

#4 Parthiv Patel, Talent Scout and Batting coach of MI Emirates

Like Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel joined the Mumbai Indians team as a talent scout before he received the position of MI Emirates' batting coach.

Patel played 32 matches of his IPL career for the Bangalore-based franchise. He aggregated 731 runs in 32 innings at a strike rate of 130.07.

#5 Arunkumar Jagadeesh, Assistant batting coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

MI made a big announcement yesterday as they roped in Arunkumar Jagadeesh as their new assistant batting coach for IPL 2023. He is a former Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning coach.

Jagadeesh was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2008. He played three matches for the team, scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Will Mark Boucher win his first IPL trophy as a coach in 2023? Share your answers in the comments below.

Poll : Will MI qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs? Yes No 0 votes