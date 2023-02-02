5 great players who failed badly at RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the IPL sides with the most passionate fans. Over the years, a number of high-profile players have donned the RCB jersey, and there have been some remarkable performances, but then, they have never won the title.

While Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers remain the biggest names to have played for RCB, players like Chris Gayle too were at their prolific best in red and gold. Despite splurging big on players at auctions, the side have never managed to string together consistent performances to go all the way.

Here, in this article, we take a look at five players who have failed at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

#5 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum had a torrid time with RCB

Brendon McCullum was a big reason why the IPL became a smashing hit. The New Zealand captain opened the IPL with an exhilarating knock of 158 against RCB. However, when he was snapped up by the Bangalore-based side, he could never really make his presence felt.

At Bangalore, McCullum was a shadow of the dominant self that set the stage alight for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. While he scored 841 runs for CSK in 28 games, he could only score 127 runs in six innings for RCB at an average of 21.17. In his book that was published after he called it quits from the game, he revealed that he never felt a part of the set-up and that the team was never consistent with its selection.

#4 Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel was disappointing for Bangalore

Albie Morkel was absolutely stellar for the Chennai Super Kings and was an instrumental part of their side for six years. In 78 matches for CSK, Morkel scored 827 runs at a strike rate of 144.83 and picked up 76 wickets as well.

However, his performances dipped when he was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Such was his inconsistency that he could only play seven matches for RCB in the IPL, and scored only 45 runs along with four wickets with the ball.

RCB’s search for a seam bowling all-rounder continues and the Albie Morkel experiment never really took off.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was traded to Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock was another high-profile signing at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-hander was expected to fill the void left behind by Chris Gayle.

However, the South African batter couldn't quite justify his potential in the side. De Kock played eight matches in IPL 2018, scoring 201 runs at a strike rate of 124.07.

Bangalore eventually traded him off to the Mumbai Indians for a Rs 2.8 crore deal.

#2 Eoin Morgan

Morgan could never make a mark in the IPL

The former England captain was another big player who could never make a mark in the IPL. He was also part of RCB in 2010.

However, this partnership could never really work as he played six fixtures in which he could only manage 35 runs off 30 balls. He was released by the side and a month later, won the T20 World Cup with England.

Morgan has since played for SRH and KKR but has not made a lasting impact. However, he transformed England’s white-ball side and led them to the ODI World Cup in 2019.

#1 Shane Watson

Watson could not make a mark under Kohli

Shane Watson was the perfect T20 player. He was superb for the Rajasthan Royals in the initial years and then ended his IPL career with a bang with the Chennai Super Kings. However, he couldn't justify his potential with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He was superb with the ball when he signed for INR 9.5 crore in 2016 as he ended with 20 wickets. Next season, things went south for the all-rounder. In 2017, he scored 67 runs and picked up only five wickets. These were his lowest returns in any IPL season.

