5 grounds that could have a "Virat Kohli stand" before he retires 

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters of this generation, if not of all time. He's a player who's already shattered so many records and is the likeliest player to break some of the most long-standing records in cricketing history.

He has fans all around the globe as he has dominated opposition sides in venues across the world.

One of the greatest honors a cricketer can receive is to have a stand named after them in a stadium. It's a symbol of the love and respect the fans and the people of a country or a city have for someone, and Kohli is definitely deserving of that.

On that note, let's look at five grounds where Virat Kohli could have a stadium named after him before he retires.

#5 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Virat Kohli has always been a popular player in Australia, with Aussie fans particularly taking a liking to the feisty and fiery passion with which he plays the game.

While he hasn't been successful in all the iconic Australian venues he's played at, he has played some memorable knocks in most of them.

Kohli has a great record across all formats at the MCG, and the fans, both Indian and Australian, love to watch him bat. He played probably one of his best T20 knocks ever to take India home in a fiercely contested game against Pakistan last year.

While it's unlikely for an Indian to be honored at an Australian venue, Kohli is someone who could be an exception, especially at the MCG.

#4 Shere-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Virat Kohli recorded his highest-ever ODI score against Pakistan, scoring a 148-ball 183 to pull off a 330-run chase successfully in a 2012 Asia Cup match.

Barring the one Test match he played there, Kohli has an excellent record at Dhaka, and like most places, he's also a crowd favorite there.

He averages more than 66 in the ODIs he has played there and more than 94 in the T20Is at that venue.

While once again, it may be unlikely to see a stand named in honor of an Indian player in Bangladesh, you can never say never when it comes to Kohli.

#3 Adelaide Oval, Australia

The last overseas venue on this list and most likely to name a stand in his honor is the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide has historically been the most successful venue for any touring Indian side, at least until the last couple of tours. However, Virat Kohli simply loves playing at that venue, and his run scoring there has been exceptional.

He has scored five hundreds at the venue and averages more than 50 in all formats at that venue. Seeing as how he has dominated the Australian bowlers on their soil so much at this venue, they could have a "Virat Kohli Stand" sometime before he retires.

#2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Virat Kohli has been synonymous with RCB since the inception of the Indian Premier League, and the Bangalore fans treat him like one of their own.

He's arguably the best batter in the history of the IPL, and many of his most brilliant knocks have come at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He has hit many balls into the crowd and peppered the fences with boundaries all around the ground. Whether or not he manages to win an IPL title with RCB, Kohli will always go down as RCB's greatest player, and I'll be really surprised if they don't have a "Virat Kohli stand" by the time he retires.

#1 Shree Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers of this generation, and he's very likely to have a stand named after him in the stadium of the city he hails from.

Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the least the Shree Arun Jaitley Stadium can do for probably the best batter to come from Delhi in Indian cricket history is name a stand after him. And this one, I'm sure, will transpire.

