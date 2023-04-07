5 Highest 7th-wicket partnerships in IPL

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a mammoth total of 204/7 after 20 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. This set up the match nicely against a strong RCB line-up at Eden Gardens.

The Bangalore-based side made light work of their 171 chase against five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, in their previous IPL 2023 game. They were expected to do well against KKR as well.

Batting first, the hosts were left reeling at 89/5 in 11.3 overs. It seemed at one point that they would struggle to even get to 150-160. However, a magnificent counter-attacking half-century from Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) changed the course of the match. Thakur struck nine boundaries and three maximums in the course of his whirlwind knock as he took the RCB attack to the cleaners.

The all-rounder combined with Rinku Singh (46 off 33 balls) to form the highest seventh-wicket partnership in the history of the IPL. The duo scored 103 runs in just 50 balls to take their team to score in excess of 200.

On that note, let’s discuss the five highest seventh-wicket partnerships in the history of the IPL.

#1 Shardul Thakur and Nitish Rana (KKR) vs RCB, 2023

Having lost the dangerous Andre Russell for a golden duck, KKR were in all sorts of trouble at 89/5 in the 12th over against RCB on Thursday.

However, Shardul Thakur took the attack to RCB from the word go, finding boundaries at will. The Mumbai all-rounder brought up his first half-century in the IPL and was ably supported by Rinku Singh, who kept rotating the strike and accelerated towards the end.

The duo posted 103 runs off 50 balls to make the highest seventh-wicket partnership in the history of the competition.

#2 Harbhajan Singh and Jagadeesha Suchith (MI) vs PBKS, IPL 2015

Chasing 178, Mumbai Indians (MI) were struggling at 59/6 at 13.4 overs in IPL 2015. It seemed that they would struggle to even cross 100 runs by the end of their innings, but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had other plans.

He struck a swashbuckling half-century (64 off 24 balls). Along with Jagadeesha Suchith (34 off 21 balls), he formed a seventh-wicket partnership of 100 runs in just 37 balls.

Despite the heroics of the pair, however, MI fell short by 18 runs in the end.

#3 AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah (RCB) vs GL, 2016

Chasing 159 in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016, RCB were struggling at 68/6 at 9.4 overs. However, all hope was not lost as the Bangalore side still had Mr. 360, AB de Villiers out in the middle and the South African legend did not disappoint.

De Villiers (79* runs off 47 balls) scored an unbeaten half-century in a knock comprising five boundaries and five maximums. He was well supported by left-arm off-spinner Iqbal Abdullah (33* runs off 25 balls). The pair added 91 runs in 52 balls to take RCB into the final.

#4 Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris (DC) vs MI, 2017

Chasing a below-par total of 143 runs, Delhi Capitals (DC) collapsed and were in all sorts of trouble at 24/6 in 6.3 overs. It seemed that DC would be all out for around 70-80 runs.

However, the South African pair Chris Morris (52 runs off 41 balls) and Kagiso Rabada (44 runs off 39 balls) combined to add 91 runs in 73 balls. The two fast bowlers got DC close but eventually, their side fell short by 14 runs.

#5 Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel (DC) vs MI, 2022

Lalit Yadav (48 runs off 38 balls) and Axar Patel (38 runs off 17 balls) combined to form an unbeaten 75-run partnership and take DC across the line against MI.

With their side in trouble at 104/6 in 13.2 overs, the duo took just 30 balls to do the damage. Axar Patel was the main aggressor in the partnership as he struck three boundaries and two maximums.

With that, we conclude our piece on the five top seventh-wicket partnerships in the history of the IPL. What are your thoughts on today's partnership? Let us know in the comments section tomorrow.

