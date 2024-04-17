5 highest successful run chases in IPL history ft. RR in IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is on in full swing, and various records are getting broken.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been exceptional with their aggressive intent, registering mammoth totals of 277 against Mumbai Indians and 287 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Batters' prowess and innovations have put bowlers under pressure throughout the game. On that note, let's take a look at the five most successful run-chases in IPL history.

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 217/6, IPL 2023

In the 52nd game of the 2023 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed with Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, the Royals posted 214, led by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66*).

Thereafter, the efforts of Abhishek Sharma (55) and Rahul Tripathi (47) paved the way for SRH, who won on the last ball of the game. Yuzvendra Chahal (4-29) performed well albeit in a losing cause.

#4 Rajasthan Royals - 217/7, IPL 2008

The inaugural IPL season match-up between Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers saw the latter registering 217, with Andrew Symonds (117* off 53) being the top contributor.

In response, Graeme Smith (71) and Yusuf Pathan (61) were exceptional with their phenomenal hitting as RR chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the innings.

#3 Mumbai Indians - 219/6, IPL 2021

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clashed in an exciting IPL encounter in Match 27 of the 2021 season. Ambati Rayudu (72* off 27) top-scored for the Super Kings, who put together a total of 218.

Thereafter, Kieron Pollard unleashed his ball-striking abilities to slam 87* off 34, with six fours and eight sixes to secure a victory for Mumbai on the last ball. Sam Curran did well with 3-34 in four overs but couldn't avert a defeat for Chennai.

#2 Rajasthan Royals - 224/8, IPL 2024

On April 16, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target of 224 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, Sunil Narine smashed a spectacular century, hitting 109 off 56, as KKR posted 223.

Rajasthan didn't get off to a good start, as they lost Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Riyan Parag (34) and Rovman Powell (26) played well, but Jos Buttler delivered his greatest knock in the IPL. The Englishman smoked 107* off 60 to help RR seal the game on the last ball of the innings.

#1 Rajasthan Royals - 226/6, IPL 2020

In IPL 2020, Rajasthan were asked to chase down 224 by Punjab Kings at Sharjah. Courtesy of KL Rahul (109) and Mayank Agarwal (69), Punjab put up a mammoth total.

Chasing a stiff total, skipper Steve Smith (85) and Sanju Samson (53) stitched together an 81-run stand. Rahul Tewatia (53) was sensational, slamming five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell in an over, while Jofra Archer hit 13* off 3, as RR chased down their target with three balls to spare.

