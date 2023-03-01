5 Indian cricketers who deserve a statue outside their home stadium

As a gift to him on his 50th birthday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to erect a statue of Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The statue is expected to be unveiled on April 24, 2023, on Tendulkar's birthday. Sachin, along with his wife, Anjali, visited the Wankhede Stadium yesterday to finalize the statue's location.

When asked how he felt about the gesture, the great man said that he had unforgettable memories at the Wankhede Stadium, and it was a pleasant surprise for him. Tendulkar started his career on this ground and ended it here.

On that note, here's a look at five other Indian cricketers who deserve a statue outside their home stadium.

#1 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni won India a lot of silverware in ICC tournaments

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain that India has ever had. He led India to the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. India also reached the top of the Test rankings under his leadership.

As captain, he was sensational, always one step ahead of the opposition. He is also one of the best batters to have represented India, having scored 17,266 runs across formats. Dhoni, who called it quits in 2020, continues to inspire young cricketers and he has done enough to have a statue made in his honor in Ranchi.

#2 Virat Kohli

At 34, Kohli is still one of India's main batters

In the games that he has played for India, Virat Kohli has scored 25,034 runs for India. Kohli has simply been phenomenal with the bat, consistently putting up performances that stun the cricketing world.

He also led India admirably, with one of the best win percentages among those who have led their countries in international cricket. In Tests, his leadership helped India become arguably the best team in the world.

With 74 centuries to his name, Kohli is still going strong and his achievements merit a statue to be made outside his home stadium in Delhi.

#3 Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, the best women crickter to have represented India

Arguably India's greatest women's cricketer, Mithali Raj has represented India 333 times across all three formats since making her debut way back in 1999. She has scored 10,868 runs, including eight centuries for India.

Raj, who hung her boots last year, has been a source of inspiration for young girls throughout the world. She also captained India for the national side for a long time and is the recipient of several national and international awards. This includes the Wisden Leading Women Cricketer of the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, Padma Shri in 2015, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021.

Having done so much for the nation, Raj surely deserves a statue of herself outside her home stadium in Jodhpur.

#4 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, perhaps India's biggest match-winner

Anil Kumble, perhaps India's biggest match-winner, represented India in 132 Tests, picking up 619 wickets, the most for an Indian bowler. He also featured in 271 ODIs and added another 337 wickets to his tally.

Kumble was also the captain of the team following the resignation of Rahul Dravid in 2007. He led admirably in his short stint, winning a series against Pakistan.

Taking note of his immense contributions to Indian Cricket, the city of Bangalore renamed the "Oriental Circle" behind the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Kumble. However, a statue of Kumble outside the stadium would be an icing on the cake and the leggie has done enough to warrant one for himself.

#5 Kapil Dev

Dev led India to a maiden World Cup win in 1983

Kapil Dev represented India 256 times across formats and established himself as one of the best all-rounders of not only his time, but throughout the history of the game.

Dev was the captain when India achieved their biggest triumph, the 1983 Prudential World Cup in England. He led India phenomenally well at a time when no one gave the Indians a chance to progress beyond the group stage. India is yet to find a seam bowling all-rounder who can match Dev's skill level, which goes to show how big a player he is.

With all that he has done for the country in his days as a cricketer, the legend deserves a statue of himself outside his home stadium in Chandigarh.

