5 Indian fast bowlers who can represent India in the future

Saumin Parmar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 03 Jul 2018, 04:42 IST

Khan was one of the bright prospects for them impressing everyone with his nippy pace

There was a time when it was widely considered that India is a land of pure batsmen, where generations revered batting greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid to become like them.

Any talks about being a fast bowler who runs day in and day out were normally not the talks that took place across the table. However, times have changed of late. India is proud to have a pool of talented fast bowlers who have the ability to be the world’s best.

The current lot representing India at the highest level, and the one coming through the ranks at the moment have changed the scenario entirely. Pacers like Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have raised the bar like it has been never before.

Also, pacers are accounting for a lot of wickets against different oppositions, pitches, and conditions. That is really something to cheer about. A problem of plenty, if it can be put that way. India has made a strong case for itself in the fast bowling department, and the world cricket is taking note of it.

We take a look at the younger lot who are yet to graduate to the next level but can surely hold on to the baton going forward.

#5 Avesh Khan

A part of the 2016 U-19 batch along with Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan was a threat with the new ball throughout the tournament operating at high speeds troubling the batsman with pace and accuracy both. He is yet to exactly light up any stage but the glimpses of brilliance that he has shown are enough to reaffirm the faith.

He made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh just a week before his 18th birthday against Railways. His first IPL stint came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore who played him in a solitary match.

However, after Delhi Daredevils signed him this year, they showed more faith in him and gave him his chances in the second half of the tournament.

Though the side had a forgetful outing, Khan was one of the bright prospects for them impressing everyone with his nippy pace. He was also a net bowler for India’s tour to South Africa earlier this year.