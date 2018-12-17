5 Indian players whose careers blossomed after leaving KXIP

Dinesh Karthik

Kings XI Punjab are one of the most enthusiastic sides in the Indian Premier League without tasting much success. The Punjab-based side has been one of the perennial underperformers.

In spite of putting the best squad on paper, they haven't been able to make it count and live up to the expectations. They have mostly lacked a proper combination and the cutting and changing method have led to their downfall.

Big names like Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Glenn Maxwell, David Hussey, Stuart Broad, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Dimitri Mascarenhas have all been a part of the franchise but none of them has been able to handle the much-awaited title victory.

However, Kings XI Punjab might regret of not opting to retain few players whom they had in their previous seasons. These players have proved to be more successful for other franchises and have delivered their potential to the maximum.

Here, we take a look at those Indian cricketers whose careers blossomed after leaving Kings XI Punjab.

#5 Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh is one of the most talented Indian cricketers to have been unearthed by Kings XI Punjab. After being a part of Kings XI Punjab for three editions of the IPL, he was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2014 IPL Auction.

The versatile batsman played the role of an opener as well as a middle-order batsman and executed it with perfection. His ability to play the big shots at will and finish the game worked wonders for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In this year's trade window, Kings XI Punjab have traded Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mandeep Singh will look to make an impact in his second spell with Kings XI Punjab.

