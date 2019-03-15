×
5 Indian youngsters who have fallen off the radar

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
764   //    15 Mar 2019, 18:29 IST

Unmukt Chand was hyped up as the next Virat Kohli, but failed to live up to the expectations
Unmukt Chand was hyped up as the next Virat Kohli, but failed to live up to the expectations

India is one of the best cricketing nations in the world and over the years, has been the hotbed for cricketing talent. Many superb cricketers have emerged out of India since the time cricket was started in the country. From Farookh Engineer to Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, many talented cricketers have been produced.

The list is a never-ending one and with a solid U-19 system in place, the names will keep on adding. However, not all talented players can play for their country, prove their mettle and cement their places in history. There is place for only 11 cricketers and another 4 on the bench. Apart from these 15, there will be another 15-20 fringe players and that's it.

There is no place for the other talented youngsters and their talent ends up unused. There have been many deserving cricketers who have been forgotten and a few of the names that come to our mind are Wasim Jaffer, Amol Mazumdar and Subramaniam Badrinath.

Even in the current crop of cricketers, many youngsters have been forgotten about and are talked about only during the IPL.

In this article, shall have a look at 5 forgotten Indian youngsters at present.


#5 Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra made a name for himself during his stint with Kings XI
Manan Vohra made a name for himself during his stint with Kings XI

A promising young batsman who has fallen off the radar in the last 15 months or so, Manan Vohra was touted for big things. He was initially selected for the U19 World Cup squad in 2012, but had to withdraw due to a finger injury.

A stroke-maker, he was highly impressive for KXIP and showed aggressive intent with the bat.

The youngster's slip started with RCB buying him at the 2018 auction. He was picked up as an opener for a team, which already had Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel. As a result, the youngster could play just 4 games. He has been in and out of the Punjab team and failed to find any bidders in the first 2 rounds of the 2019 auction.

Fortunately, Vohra was bought by Rajasthan Royals at the fag-end of the auction.

However, he may not get many chances because of the presence of openers like Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi and Jos Buttler.

The 25-year-old didn't even receive many opportunities with India A and is out of the reckoning at present. It is very disappointing to see such a promising player's career in such a situation at present and one can only hope that he resurrects his career.

