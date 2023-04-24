5 Indians with the most sixes in the IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years has seen a number of big hitters make their presence felt with some incredible sixes. The brute power in those sixes and the consistency with which they hit them made them stand apart from the rest.

Legendary cricketers like Chris Gayle (357 sixes) and AB de Villiers (251 sixes) deservedly rule the charts, occupying the top two positions respectively. However, there have also been some star Indian names among this list who are fearsome ball strikers.

Rohit Sharma breached the 250-sixes mark against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL 2023 season and is now just one six behind De Villiers on the all-time list. On that note, let's take a look at the top five Indian players on the list of most sixes hit in the league's history:

#5 Robin Uthappa (182 sixes)

Robin Uthappa won the orange cap in 2014 (PC: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa was a part of all of the first 15 seasons of the IPL and was a seasoned campaigner, having played for a number of top teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Uthappa played 205 matches, scoring 4,952 runs and also scored 27 half-centuries. He played a pivotal role in winning the IPL 2014 title with KKR where he ended up winning the Orange Cap as well. Later on, he also played a handy role in CSK winning the 2021 title.

#4 Suresh Raina (203 sixes)

Suresh Raina has been one of the IPL Greats (PC: Twitter)

Also known as 'Mr. IPL', Suresh Raina at his peak was arguably the most fearsome batter in the league. Playing in that No.3 role for CSK for more than a decade, Raina terrorized the opposition bowlers with his unbelievable strokeplay.

In 205 IPL games, Raina scored 5,528 runs, including a hundred and 39 half-centuries. He has played a number of incredible knocks, but his best knock would arguably be the scintallating knock of 87 off just 25 balls in 2014 against Kings XI Punjab, where he smashed the bowlers into the stands almost at will.

#3 Virat Kohli (229 sixes)

Virat Kohli slammed 973 runs in IPL 2016 (PC: Twitter)

The highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, Virat Kohli has also worked a lot on his power-hitting over the years and the fact that he is third on this list speaks volumes about it. A staggering 6,903 runs scored in 230 games, Kohli had the dream season in IPL 2016 where he smashed 973 runs, including four hundreds.

The former Indian captain has played for RCB ever since the inception of the league and is one of the modern-day greats. While he continues to chase that elusive maiden IPL title with Bangalore, Kohli has a great chance to keep on adding to his tally of sixes and rise higher in the list.

#2 MS Dhoni (235 sixes)

MS Dhoni has 235 sixes in IPL (PC: Twitter)

Although he has retired from all forms of international cricket, MS Dhoni shows no signs of slowing down and is going strong in his role at No.8 for CSK in the IPL 2023 season. Winning four titles with the franchise, Dhoni isn't just a great captain but one of the finest finishers in T20s.

The CSK skipper has played some outstanding knocks under pressure and there was a time when he almost used to hit sixes at will. Proper game sense added with the brute power made him the ideal finisher. With 5,039 runs in the IPL and counting, Dhoni would want to win another title with CSK before he decides to hang up hit boots.

#1 Rohit Sharma (250 sixes)

Rohit Sharma has hit the most sixes by an Indian in IPL (PC: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma has had a sensational T20I career as an opener for India. However, the fact that he still managed to smash 250 sixes despite playing different roles right from being a finisher for the Deccan Chargers to becoming the fulcrum of MI's batting, just speaks volumes about his big-hitting ability.

The MI skipper may not have had a proper blockbuster IPL season with 600+ runs, but the impact that he has had in winning those six titles (including 2009 with the Chargers) has been massive. Another couple of sixes will take him to second place in the all-time six-hitters list in the league. With his new ultra-attacking approach, Rohit could add a lot more to the tally by the time he calls it a day.

