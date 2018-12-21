5 Indians who could be a massive hit in the Big Bash League

The eighth season of BBL has started

The eighth season of the Big Bash League got underway on 19th December at the Gabba where the defending champions Adelaide Strikers took on the popular Brisbane Heat. As usual, there is a buzz around the BBL.

This year the BBL will witness a total of 59 matches which is 16 more than the previous editions. Another major change in the BBL is regarding the coin toss. The traditional coin toss has been replaced by a bat flip. Most of the last year’s stars like D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Alex Carey, Chris Lynn will be back in action. They will be strengthened by the addition of overseas stars like Joe Root, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichanne. But as always there won’t be any Indian players in the mix. From the start of the IPL, the BCCI hasn’t allowed any of their players to play in the overseas leagues. The reason being they think it would reduce the superiority of the IPL. In between, there were talks of allowing some players to play in the overseas leagues but it didn’t quite work out. But what if the Indians were allowed to play in the BBL? Who could perform in the BBL?

Here is a look at five Indian players who could be a massive hit in the BBL.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

A wrist-spinner is always necessary for a T20 team

We all know the importance of a wrist-spinner in a T20 team and that too if the wrist spinner is not a right-arm leg-spinner but a left-arm. Everybody wants a wrist-spinner in their team and you wouldn’t get a better left-arm chinaman bowler than Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been brilliant for India in white-ball cricket and especially T20Is. He has performed all around the globe which is very important to succeed in overseas leagues. In the recently concluded T20Is against Australia, he bowled really well as he picked up four wickets in three games at an economy rate of just 5.50!

It takes time for batsmen to pick a chinaman bowler and same is the case with Kuldeep’s bowling. If given a chance he definitely would have performed exceedingly well.

