×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Indians who could be a massive hit in the Big Bash League

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Feature
1.73K   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:24 IST

The eighth season of BBL has started
The eighth season of BBL has started

The eighth season of the Big Bash League got underway on 19th December at the Gabba where the defending champions Adelaide Strikers took on the popular Brisbane Heat. As usual, there is a buzz around the BBL.

This year the BBL will witness a total of 59 matches which is 16 more than the previous editions. Another major change in the BBL is regarding the coin toss. The traditional coin toss has been replaced by a bat flip. Most of the last year’s stars like D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Alex Carey, Chris Lynn will be back in action. They will be strengthened by the addition of overseas stars like Joe Root, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichanne. But as always there won’t be any Indian players in the mix. From the start of the IPL, the BCCI hasn’t allowed any of their players to play in the overseas leagues. The reason being they think it would reduce the superiority of the IPL. In between, there were talks of allowing some players to play in the overseas leagues but it didn’t quite work out. But what if the Indians were allowed to play in the BBL? Who could perform in the BBL?

Here is a look at five Indian players who could be a massive hit in the BBL.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

A wrist-spinner is always necessary for a T20 team
A wrist-spinner is always necessary for a T20 team

We all know the importance of a wrist-spinner in a T20 team and that too if the wrist spinner is not a right-arm leg-spinner but a left-arm. Everybody wants a wrist-spinner in their team and you wouldn’t get a better left-arm chinaman bowler than Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been brilliant for India in white-ball cricket and especially T20Is. He has performed all around the globe which is very important to succeed in overseas leagues. In the recently concluded T20Is against Australia, he bowled really well as he picked up four wickets in three games at an economy rate of just 5.50!

It takes time for batsmen to pick a chinaman bowler and same is the case with Kuldeep’s bowling. If given a chance he definitely would have performed exceedingly well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Mumbai Indians Adelaide Strikers Cricket Prithvi Shaw Hardik Pandya BCCI Big Bash League 2016 Indian cricket team schedule
Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Top Five Individual Scores in BBL History
RELATED STORY
BBL 08: Adelaide Strikers call back James Pattinson after...
RELATED STORY
BBL Team Stats: Adelaide Strikers
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sydney Sixers - The inaugural Big Bash League...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League 2018-19: The 3 strongest teams in the fray
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League 2018-19: When and where to watch, live...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec
BRH 146/10 (19.4 ov)
ADS 147/5 (19.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers win by 5 wickets
BRH VS ADS live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PRS 103/10 (19.0 ov)
MLR 107/6 (15.2 ov)
Melbourne Renegades win by 4 wickets
PRS VS MLR live score
Match 3 | Today
SYT 181/5 (20.0 ov)
MLS 74/6 (8.0 ov)
Sydney Thunder win by 15 runs (DLS Method)
SYT VS MLS live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 04:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 04:00 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 48 | Fri, 01 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 49 | Sat, 02 Feb, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 50 | Sun, 03 Feb, 06:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 51 | Sun, 03 Feb, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 52 | Thu, 07 Feb, 08:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Fri, 08 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 54 | Sat, 09 Feb, 04:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sat, 09 Feb, 07:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Sun, 10 Feb, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 14 Feb, 08:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 15 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 17 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us