  5 instances of the costliest player in the IPL auction having a poor season ft. Rishabh Pant

5 instances of the costliest player in the IPL auction having a poor season ft. Rishabh Pant

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 21, 2025 00:18 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant has failed to justify his price tag (Image: Getty)

Rishabh Pant grabbed the headlines when he became the costliest player in IPL history at the 2024 mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants stunned the other nine franchises by submitting a bid worth ₹27 crores to secure Pant's services.

LSG even appointed Pant as their captain because he had previously led the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in 2021. However, Pant has had a disappointing season as a leader and a batter in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he has only managed 135 runs in 11 innings at an average of 12.27.

Quite a few fans feel that Rishabh Pant has not justified his enormous price tag of ₹27 crores in IPL 2025. On that note, here's a list of five such instances when the costliest pick of the auction succumbed under the pressure of the price tag.

#1 Rishabh Pant - IPL 2025

Price - ₹27 crore, Matches - 12 (so far), Runs - 135, Average - 12.17, Strike rate - 100.

The left-handed wicketkeeper batter had been quite impressive during his stint with the Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024. He played several memorable knocks and also notched up a century against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

However, Rishabh Pant has looked like a shadow of his former self in the LSG jersey. LSG spent ₹27 crores to acquire his services, and he has scored just 135 runs at an average of 12.27 and a strike rate of 100. It is pertinent to note that 63 out of those 135 runs came in a single match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Although Rishabh Pant could not set IPL 2025 on fire, LSG should back him and retain him for the same price because he is a champion player who can end LSG's title drought.

#2 Andrew Flintoff - 2009

Price - $1.5 million, Matches - 3, Runs - 62, Wickets - 2, Batting average - 31, Bowling average - 52.5.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff failed miserably in 2009 when the Chennai Super Kings signed him for $1.55 million at the auction. The tournament happened in South Africa, but Flintoff could not take advantage of the pace-friendly conditions.

The all-rounder played only three matches, where he scored 62 runs and scalped two wickets. His batting strike rate was 116.98, while his economy rate with the ball was 9.55.

#3 Glenn Maxwell - 2013

Price - $1 million, Matches - 3, Runs - 36, Wickets - 0, Batting average - 18, Economy rate - 11.5.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell earned the tag of the 'million dollar baby' when the Mumbai Indians spent $1 million to acquire his services at the IPL 2013 auction. The Aussie all-rounder got three chances to cement his place in the team that year.

Maxwell returned with scores of 13*, 23 and 0. He was dropped after he got out for a three-ball duck against the Punjab Kings in his third game. The all-rounder remained wicketless with the ball in the two matches where MI asked him to bowl off-spin.

#4 Yuvraj Singh - 2015

Price - ₹16 crore, Matches - 14, Runs - 248, Wickets - 1, Batting average - 19.08, Bowling average - 72.

Regarded by many as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Yuvraj Singh could not justify his enormous price tag of ₹16 crore while playing for the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015. Yuvraj managed only 248 runs at an average of 19.08 and a strike rate of less than 120.

With the ball, Singh bowled nine overs, leaking 72 runs and scalping just a solitary wicket. It was one of the worst seasons of Yuvraj's career. Delhi released him soon, but in 2016, Yuvraj joined SunRisers Hyderabad and played an important role in their championship win.

#5 Jaydev Unadkat - 2019

Price - ₹8.4 crore, Matches - 11, Wickets - 10, Bowling average - 39.90, Economy rate - 10.41.

It is rare to see bowlers emerge as the costliest picks in IPL auctions, but Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the most expensive buys in the IPL 2019 auction. Unadkat joined Rajasthan Royals, while Varun joined Punjab Kings at a price of ₹8.4 crore each.

Neither bowler justified his price tag. While Varun was ruled out of the season after playing just one match, Unadkat played 11 matches, where he picked up 10 wickets at a hammering economy rate of 10.41. His bowling average was close to 40, and he was dropped from the team before the tournament ended.

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay Chhabria

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

