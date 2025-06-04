5 instances of players from the same team winning both the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap ft. Sai Sudharsan & Prasidh Krishna

After two and a half months of intense action, IPL found its new champion, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who lifted their maiden title after beating the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday).

Two of the best teams in the season qualified for the final, and it was a fitting end to the tournament with Virat Kohli in his haunches and sinking it all in after giving his heart and soul to a single franchise over 18 years.

The tournament started at Eden Gardens on March 22 and finally concluded on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The intensity never dropped, with high-class performances being churned out one after the other. For the fifth time in IPL history, players from the same team won both the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap Awards.

The Gujarat Titans, who dominated the group stage up until the final week, barely scraped through the playoffs and eventually suffered a defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator. However, some of their players' performances were of the highest quality, as both the orange cap and purple cap were won by their players:

Here is a list of five instances when players from the same teams won both the Orange and the Purple Cap:

# 5. Michael Hussey (733 runs), Dwayne Bravo (32 wickets)- Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2013

Both Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo were stalwarts of the Chennai Super Kings till the mid-2010s and produced a stellar performance during the 2013 IPL season. For the first time, two players from the same team won the orange cap and purple cap.

Hussey was consistent all through the tournament before faltering in the final against the Mumbai Indians. He scored 733 runs at an average of 52.35 with six half-centuries. Bravo was also the pick of the bowlers for CSK, bagging a staggering 32 wickets at an average of 15.53.

# 4. David Warner (641 runs), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26 wickets)- Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2017

Warner remains the only SRH captain to have led them to an IPL title back in 2016. However, it was in 2017 when he produced a 600+ season to win the orange cap, while his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar simultaneously bagged the purple for his brilliant performance with the ball.

Warner, who has been the leading overseas run scorer in the tournament’s history, was at his consistent best throughout the tournament, scoring 641 runs at an average of 58.27 and a strike rate of 141.81, which included a century and four fifties.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the IPL, proved his worth yet again, bagging 26 wickets in the season, but SRH failed to defend their title. His average of 14.19, along with a strike rate of 12.07, was simply phenomenal and remains one of the best in the tournament's history.

# 3. Jos Buttler (863 runs), Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets)- Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022

Despite having a season of almost two halves, Jos Buttler finished as the top run-getter of the tournament with 863 runs. He was at his phenomenal best for the early part of 2022, but his performances dipped significantly as the tournament progressed.

However, such was his dominance at the initial part of the tournament, he went on to amass 863 runs for the Rajasthan Royals and played a significant role in helping them reach the final of the tournament. He also smashed four fifties and four centuries during the tournament.

Meanwhile, his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who had recently shifted bases to Rajasthan after being with RCB for a long time, accounted for 27 wickets at an average of 19.51, which also included a hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite a consistent all-around show by the Rajasthan Royals, they fell in the final hurdle, losing to the Gujarat Titans.

# 2. Shubman Gill (890 runs), Mohammed Shami (28 wickets)- Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Ever since their introduction to IPL cricket in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been a powerhouse in all facets of the game. They have one of the best teams in the tournament, and the results have reflected in the last four years.

Back in 2023, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami won the orange and the purple cap, respectively, but GT narrowly missed out on winning their second IPL title in as many years.

Gill had a stellar season with the bat, scoring 890 runs at an average of 59.33 with three centuries and four half-centuries. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami was the standout performer for GT with 28 wickets to his name at an average of 18.64, with two four-wicket hauls to his name.

# 1. Sai Sudharsan (759 runs), Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets)- Gujarat Titans, IPL 2025

For the second time in three years, two players from the Gujarat Titans won the orange and the purple caps, but unfortunately, they couldn't go the final mile and were defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

Emerging star Sai Sudharsan was at his ominous best and batted with maturity, class, and composure all through the tournament. Besides his 759 runs, he struck as many as 88 fours, which suggests the fact he loves playing on the ground but still scored at a strike rate of more than 150.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna found a new home in the Gujarat Titans and had a breakthrough season with the ball. Not many regarded Prasidh as a white ball bowler, but he proved his critics wrong by having a stunning season, bagging 25 wickets in the tournament.

