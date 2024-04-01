5 instances of Rohit Sharma out for a golden duck in IPL history ft. IPL 2024 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma has been one of the greatest batters in T20 history. But much like the rest of the greats, he has had some forgettable moments with the bat.

A golden duck is perhaps one of the most disappointing feelings a batter can face on a cricketing field. The prospect of disappointing the team and fans with a dismal score is something that batters have to deal with, sometimes through no fault of their own.

Sometimes they find themselves at the receiving end of an unplayable delivery straight up, and with Rohit Sharma being an opening batter, such instances have been common.

Interestingly, Rohit, beginning his career as a middle-order batter for the Deccan Chargers, was dismissed for a three-ball duck on his IPL debut at Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On that note, let us take a look at five instances of Rohit Sharma getting out for a golden duck in IPL history.

#1 0 (1) vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2024; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Rohit Sharma's return as a player to the Wankhede Stadium did not go quite as planned. The opening batter edged a delivery to Trent Boult in the first over, and Sanju Samson took a sharp catch behind the stumps to seal his departure.

MI never really recovered from the early wicket and Sharma's dismissal triggered an early collapse executed by the left-arm pace duo of Nandre Burger and Trent Boult.

Rohit's golden duck, however, was not an anomaly on the scorecard as Dewald Brevis and Naman Dhir also replicated the same trend of not disturbing the total on board.

#2 0 (1) vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2018; Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

Batting in the middle order, Rohit Sharma walked out after Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had laid out a brilliant platform with their fifties. Skipper and Kieron Pollard were expected to propel the score in the death overs.

Rohit, facing the first delivery of his innings, pushed at a delivery by Jaydev Unadkat for a quick single. However, Rahane was sharp inside the circle and charged in to execute a brilliant diving underarm direct hit.

The right-handed batter was way behind the crease and walked back to the pavilion. The dismissal played a huge role as MI could only muster a par total after a good start, and RR were able to chase it down courtesy of a heroic cameo by Krishnappa Gowtham.

#3 0 (1) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL 2018; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

Chasing 168 runs for victory against RCB, Rohit Sharma walked out to bat at 21/2 and was straight up against a red-hot Umesh Yadav.

Right off the bat, he had to face a length delivery that jagged back in and cut him in half. Initially, it seemed that the ball breached through the gap between the bat and body. However, RCB wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who collected the ball with a brilliant dive, insisted that there was a contact.

A convinced Virat Kohli decided to take the review, which overturned the decision and sealed Rohit's exit.

#4 0 (1) vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2018; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

In the return fixture against RR in IPL 2018, Rohit Sharma fared no better and was dismissed for a golden duck yet again. Coming into bat at No.3 after an excellent start by Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis, Rohit departed right after.

The the MI skipper went for a full-blooded trademark pull shot off Jofra Archer's short ball, but could only find Jaydev Unadkat in the deep.

MI once again lost their way after Rohit's dismissal, ending with only 168/6. RR were able to chase the total down courtesy of Jos Buttler's 92.

#5 0 (1) vs Delhi Capitals (IPL 2020 vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai International Stadium)

Rohit Sharma guided one of IPL's most dominant sides to the title in the 2020 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening batter was dismissed for a golden duck in the first Qualifier against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Following an opening blitz by Quinton de Kock against Daniel Sams, Rohit had to face Ravichandran Ashwin in the second over. The right-handed batter was trapped LBW by a traditional off-spin delivery that turned just a touch too much to evade the inside edge of the bat.

Despite Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, MI were able to post a commanding 200-5 on the board and confirmed their progress into the final with a comfortable 57-run win.