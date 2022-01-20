5 interesting facts you need to know about Travis Head

Travis Head produced a Player of the Series-winning performance in the 2021-22 Ashes, having amassed 357 runs at an average of 59.50. He registered the highest score of the series, as he scored a scintillating 152 off just 148 balls during the first innings of the series opener at the Gabba.

Travis Head scored yet another century during the fifth and final test match at Hobart, thereby continuing his red-hot form throughout the series. Overall, it was a dominating all-round performance by Australia as they thrashed England 4-0 to claim the series which remained one-sided right from the word 'go'.

With Head being one of the pivotal members of Australia's Ashes victory this year, here are five interesting facts you need to know about the left-hander.

1) He was a part of the Australian Under-19 squad during the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Travis Head in action against India during the 2012 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The ninth edition of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup was hosted by Australia in 2012. Sixteen teams participated in the tournament with India emerging as the winners by defeating hosts Australia by six wickets in the final.

Travis Head was a part of the Australian squad that finished as runners-up under the leadership of William Bosisto, who was named the Player of the Tournament for scoring 276 runs with the willow.

Meanwhile, Head, who played six matches for the hosts, ended up as the team's third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 172 runs to his name. His highest score was 57*.

The Aussie batter's only half-century in that tournament came up against the England Under-19s during a group fixture at Townsville, which the Men in Yellow won by six wickets. He also picked up four wickets with his occasional off-spin at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, registering his best figures of 3/30.

2) He became the youngest South Australian skipper of all-time

Travis Head became the youngest South Australian skipper at the age of 21.

Travis Head, who made his first-class and List A debuts for South Australia in 2012 and 2013 respectively, became the youngest player ever to lead South Australia when he was appointed as their skipper in February of 2015 at the age of 21.

Under Head, South Australia reached their first-ever Sheffield Shield final in two decades during the 2015-16 season of the tournament. They would eventually lose to Victoria in the summit clash by seven wickets.

Apart from leading his side to a runner-up finish, the southpaw was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his contribution of 721 runs and nine wickets. He has so far amassed 8934 first-class and 4075 List A runs. Head remains the skipper of the South Australian Redbacks at the domestic level.

3) He scored the first-ever century by an Adelaide Strikers player

Travis Head is the first centurion for the Adelaide Strikers franchise.

Travis Head, who has been with the Adelaide Strikers since his T20 debut against the Perth Scorchers back in January of 2013, amassed a century against the Sydney Sixers during the 2015-16 Big Bash League. In doing so, he became the Adelaide-based franchise's first-ever centurion.

Head's swashbuckling innings of 101*, comprising of four fours and nine sixes, came in just 53 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 190.56. After Head, three centuries have been scored by the Adelaide Strikers players at the Big Bash League, with Alex Carey hitting two and Jake Weatherald amassing one.

4) He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL

Head has represented RCB in ten matches during 2016 and 2017 IPL

Travis Head was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a price of ₹50 lakhs at the 2016 IPL auction. He made his debut for Virat Kohli's men against the five-time winners and the then defending champions, Mumbai Indians. Head was retained by RCB for the tenth edition of the IPL in 2017.

Head played 10 matches for the Bengaluru franchise, picking up two wickets and amassing 205 runs at a strike rate of 138.51, with his highest score being 75. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old is yet to secure an IPL contract after his two-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore as he has not found any buyers at the IPL auction.

At the 2022 IPL auction, Head's fortunes might change and he could land a lucrative contract thanks to his Player of the Series-winning performance at the Ashes.

5) He became the youngest captain of the Adelaide Strikers

During his first-ever season as the skipper, Head inspired Adelaide Strikers to their maiden BBL title

Ahead of the seventh season of the Big Bash League, Travis Head was named the skipper of the Adelaide Strikers. He took over the reins from veteran Brad Hodge. at 23 and became the youngest-ever captain of the Adelaide Strikers.

Under his leadership, the franchise, which comprised of players like Colin Ingram, Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan, went on to lift their first and only Big Bash League title so far. The Strikers defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs in the final which was played at the Adelaide Oval.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar