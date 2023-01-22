5 IPL 2023 teams whose captain is not the most important player

With quality almost evenly distributed among each franchise, the Indian Premier League (IPL) poses a steep challenge, and after considering the pressure involved, leading the team becomes the toughest task of the lot. It is well understood that captains play a pivotal role in cricket, but their role becomes even more demanding when complexities in the form of new players and dynamics are introduced.

The captain's importance to the team sometimes outweighs the contributions he makes as a player. For instance, Eoin Morgan played a pivotal role in guiding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2021 final, despite himself having a forgettable season with the bat.

It is not always necessary for a captain to be leading the scoring charts or perched high up the wickets column in order to have a lasting impact on the team. The sheer presence and ability to lead and motivate are things that cannot be measured. Moreover, with most of what a captain does being off the field, it often goes under the radar.

On that note, let’s take a look at five IPL teams whose captain is not their most important player.

#1 Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni remains one of the shrewdest captains in the business. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reinstated him as skipper after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy duties midway through the IPL 2022 season.

The 41-year-old, understandably, is not the player he was once before. He has demoted himself in the batting order over the years and his place in the playing XI is largely due to his captaincy and wicketkeeping abilities.

Over the years, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar have stepped up immensely. With the imminent arrival of Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja as well, Dhoni is far from the most important member of the Yellow Army at present.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Faf du Plessis

An in-form Virat Kohli could prove to be the most important player in the entire league. Considering the impact that Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj could potentially bring, Faf du Plessis is not among the most important players that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) present.

The former Proteas skipper is also having a tricky time with the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the ongoing SA20. While RCB will bank on him for his experience as well as his leadership in the quest for their maiden IPL title, in terms of importance, he is not ranked at the top.

#3 Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma

There was a time when Rohit Sharma was arguably the most important player in the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup. His leadership and ability to play at the top and in the middle order, coupled with his match-winning ability, made him an indispensable prospect.

However, the last couple of IPL editions have not gone according to plan. With a major overhaul that sees Suryakumar Yadav as the focal point in the batting unit, the dependency on Rohit has waned a bit.

While he is still valued and highly revered as a leader, this version of Rohit just does not come across as the five-time IPL champions' most important player.

#4 Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in the midst of an overhaul themselves, having replaced their captain and coach. Since moving on from Mayank Agarwal as the leader, they have turned to their stalwart Shikhar Dhawan to lead the outfit.

He lost his place in the Indian ODI outfit after the rise of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. The upcoming IPL 2023 provides the only solitary route for him to be back in the scheme of things ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

The opening left-handed batter is one of the greatest batters to have graced the league. However, in a star-studded squad that has been bolstered by the inclusion of Sam Curran, Dhawan's importance as a player has been slightly reduced.

#5 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The fact that Rajasthan Royals (RR) made it to the final of the IPL 2022 season despite Sanju Samson having a lukewarm season is a testament to the fact that he is not their most important player.

While the franchise would be elated if Samson plays at his best at No.3 or 4, it would be difficult for him to be the side's most important player ahead of the likes of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult.

While Samson scored 458 runs last season, it came at an average of 28 and included only two fifties. He has been performing relatively well across the last few seasons, but the agonizing fact remains that he can do so much more.

Samson will also be coming into the IPL 2023 with a bit of rustiness, as he is just coming off a knee injury. The injury, sustained during the first T20I against Sri Lanka, ruled him out of the rest of Team India's home season.

IPL franchises Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are yet to announce their captains. DC are still looking for leadership and wicketkeeping options following Rishabh Pant's injury.

SRH, on the other hand, are looking for a new candidate to take them forward after Kane Williamson's era. Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Aiden Markram are early candidates to assume the role.

