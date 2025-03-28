5 IPL 2025 cricketers who weren’t even five years old when RCB last beat CSK at Chepauk ft. Noor Ahmad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2025) on Friday, March 29, at Chepauk. The MA Chidambaram Stadium has been a fortress for CSK in IPL, and they rarely lose matches at this venue.

The fact that RCB have not been able to record a win against CSK at Chepauk after the first IPL season shows how well the Super Kings have performed at their home turf. CSK lost a low-scoring thriller against RCB at Chepauk on May 21, 2008, but ever since, they have been unbeaten against the Bold Army in Chennai.

Before RCB try to end their winless run against CSK in Chepauk, here's a list of five current IPL 2025 cricketers who were not even five years old on May 21, 2008.

#1 CSK player in IPL 2025 - Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad played a huge role in Chennai Super Kings' win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 23, in Chennai. The left-arm spinner dismissed four MI batters to power CSK to a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Not many fans would know that Ahmad was born on January 3, 2005. At the time of writing, he is just 20 years and 84 days old, meaning he was around three years old the last time RCB beat CSK at Chepauk.

#2 Sameer Rizvi

Former Chennai Super Kings player Sameer Rizvi was six months away from his fifth birthday the last time RCB beat CSK at Chepauk. Rizvi was born on December 6, 2003, in Uttar Pradesh.

After a disappointing season with CSK in 2024, Rizvi has moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) now. He scored four runs in his first appearance for DC in IPL 2025.

#3 Kumar Kushagra

Hailing from Jharkhand, Kumar Kushagra plays for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Kushagra is a wicketkeeper-batter, just like CSK's legendary player MS Dhoni, who also hails from Jharkhand.

Kushagra was a member of the Delhi Capitals squad last season. The 20-year-old player was around three years old the last time RCB won a match against CSK in Chennai.

#4 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not even born the last time RCB beat CSK in an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 14-year-old is currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals team in IPL 2025.

Suryavanshi celebrated his 14th birthday on March 27, 2025. He was born in 2011, three years after RCB's last win against CSK at Chepauk.

Current Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Swastik Chikara will celebrate his 20th birthday on April 3. The RCB player was born in Ghaziabad on April 3, 2005.

Chikara was three years old the last time his team beat Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While he did not get a chance to play for RCB in their IPL 2025 season opener against KKR, it will be interesting to see if he gets to play against CSK.

