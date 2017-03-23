5 IPL greats who have failed to perform in T20Is

Three Indians and two South Africans feature on this list.

The IPL has been a stepping stone for a lot of cricketers who made it big in their international careers after a few sparkling IPL seasons.

Players like Ambati Rayadu, Pragyan Ojha and Ravichandran Ashwin to an extent kick-started their careers after achieving immense success with their respective IPL sides. It will be extremely interesting to see whether youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan can capitalise on the IPL 2017 for their future success.

However, there are a few cricketers who have had glorious IPL careers but have failed to perform well in T20 internationals for their respective countries.

In this article, we take a look at those 5 IPL greats who failed to perform in T20Is.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan burst onto the scene with an impressive debut season in the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils. In his very first season, he scored 340 runs in 14 innings at an average of 37.77 with 4 half-centuries to his name. He followed that up with two poor seasons with the bat in 2009 and 2010 for the Mumbai Indians but has been consistent since 2011 with an average of above 30 in almost every season.

His good IPL form and superb domestic form led to him being called up to the Indian ODI side in 2010 and Test side in 2011. He impressed in both formats with some superb performances with the bat.

He had to wait till 2013 to make his debut in the T20 format and while a lot was expected of him after his IPL form, he failed to deliver. In 22 innings for the Men in Blue, he scored only 416 runs at an average of 20.80 with two half-centuries to his name.