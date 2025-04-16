5 IPL stars who have stands or pavilions named after them at cricket grounds ft. MS Dhoni

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has seen its fair share of drama and action. The excitement reached its crescendo when the Punjab Kings defended the lowest ever IPL total in the history of the tournament on Tuesday, April 15.

Over the years, the tournament has been a breeding ground for several young cricketers, and it has been no different in the ongoing season. Several cricketers have gone on to represent India after making their mark in the IPL.

Some have also become bona fide legends of the game after succeeding in the IPL. Very recently, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that India captain Rohit Sharma will have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The MCA have decided to name the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 as the Rohit Sharma stand.

Before Rohit, there have been quite a few Indian players with stands/pavilions named after them. In this listicle, we look at five IPL stars who have stands or pavilions named after them at cricket grounds:

A two-time World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir has a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The stand was officially unveiled in November 2019. It was a late recognition of Gambhir’s contribution to India and IPL cricket.

He was the top-scorer for India in both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup finals. He notably led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

One of the greatest Indian batters of all time, Rahul Dravid, also has a pavilion named after him due to his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Dravid scored more than 10,000 runs in both Test and ODI cricket.

Besides his prowess as a batter, he was the coach of the Indian team when they lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title. He was also at the helm of the Indian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when they finished as runners-up.

The Rahul Dravid stand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was set up very recently and has been renamed the Rahul Dravid Platinum Lounge.

Arguably the greatest cricketer ever, two stadiums have named a stand/pavilion after the legendary cricketer. The first stadium to honour the great man was none other than the Wankhede Stadium, where Tendulkar played his final Test.

It was way back in 2001 when the iconic stadium named a stand after Tendulkar, just above the MCA Pavilion. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium decided to honor the great man after naming the west stand as the Sachin Tendulkar stand on his 50th birthday in 2023.

The modern-day great Virat Kohli might be in the twilight of his international career, but any modern-day batter can hardly match his achievements and success in the game. He holds the record for most ODI centuries and has a staggering record across formats.

He is a U-19 World Cup winner, an ODI World Cup winner, a T20 World Cup winner and a Champions Trophy winner. Kohli has gone from strength to strength in the last ten years and can be regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) named a stand after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019.

#1 MS Dhoni

One of the greatest leaders of all time, MS Dhoni remains the only captain in world cricket to lead his nation to every ICC trophy in the two white-ball formats. Under his captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Even at the age of 43, Dhoni is still an active IPL player and is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the absence of their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Given that Dhoni put Ranchi on the cricketing map, the JSCA Stadium in the city has a stand named in his honour.

