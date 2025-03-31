5 KKR players in IPL 2025 who have played for MI in the past ft. Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Monday, March 31. The fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR are the defending champions after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL last year. They began their campaign this season with a seven-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but bounced back with a dominating eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the following game. They will be keen to gain their first points as they face KKR at home.

Both teams have won three or more IPL titles in the history of the league. They also have a few players who have played for Mumbai in the past and are now a part of the Kolkata outfit.

Let's take a look at five such players ahead of their clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

5 KKR players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI

#5 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the league in 2008. He played only three matches that year and could only score three runs.

Pandey first joined KKR in 2014 and also won the IPL with them that year. He played for the side till 2017 before being released. The right-hander returned to Kolkata during the 2024 season and played just one game where he scored 42 runs.

#4 Ajinkya Rahane

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Ajinkya Rahane started off in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians in the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He played ten matches for them and scored 148 runs across two seasons. Rahane played for KKR in 2022 and scored 133 runs from seven games. He then went to Chennai Super Kings before returning back to Kolkata for the IPL 2025 season.

Moreover, the franchise also named him as the captain for this edition. So far, he has scored 74 runs from two matches this year.

#3 Mayank Markande

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande started out in 2018 when he played for the Mumbai Indians. He impressed in his debut season, picking up 15 wickets from 14 games. He played for MI in 2019 and returned for another season in 2022 as well.

Markande is now with KKR for the 2025 season. However, the leg-spinner has not played a single game yet, with the likes of Varun Chakavarthy and Sunil Narine being the first-choice spinners.

#2 Quinton de Kock

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai - Source: Getty

KKR wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock slammed a brilliant unbeaten 97 against Rajasthan in their second game. The left-hander played three seasons for MI in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He scored 529 runs, 503, and 297 runs, respectively, in each of these seasons for MI.

Quinton de Kock failed in KKR's first game this season against RCB but returned to form against Rajasthan. He will be eager to score at the Wankhede against his former IPL team.

#1 Ramandeep Singh

Young all-rounder Ramandeep Singh also started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2022. He played only five matches for them and scored 45 runs and also took six wickets with the ball.

In 2024, Ramandeep Singh joined KKR. Last season, he scored 125 runs for them from 15 games but had a strike rate of 201.61 throughout the tournament as the side won the IPL.

