5 lowest powerplay scores in IPL history 

Powerplays haven't always been about big scores and have seen some massive collapses over the years.

Chennai, surprisingly, are majorly featured on this infamous list.

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing 2009 IPL campaign

Powerplays in the shortest format, more often than not, go only two ways. Either the batting team put up a mammoth total on board in the first six overs and beginning controlling the proceedings, or the bowling team come up with crucial breakthroughs and put their opponents on the back foot.

Having a solid start in the powerplay is vital to the team achieving a strong total and could set the tone for the batters to follow. However, it could be detrimental to the team's success if the openers or top-order batsmen struggle to get going in the initial overs. That being said, we have seen both sides of the coin in IPL history. Certain teams have scored over 70 runs in the first six overs, while others have lost wickets at a rapid pace and failed to put up a decent total on board.

Here, we look at the five of the lowest totals recorded after the opening six overs in IPL history.

#5. 17-3 by Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

The fifth-lowest score by a team in the powerplay in IPL history is held jointly by two teams - Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The reason we have gone with the former in this article is the fact that Mumbai lost two more wickets than RCB at that stage and eventually lost the game as well.

After restricting the Kings XI Punjab to a total of 177, the Mumbai Indians, possessing the likes of Aaron Finch, Corey Anderson, Kieron Pollard, etc. crashed like a house of cards. They lost their captain Rohit Sharma in the second ball of the innings and were at a paltry 17/3 after the first six overs, having also lost Finch and Aditya Tare.

The Mumbai-based franchise never really got going and fell short of the target by 18 runs despite a late fightback by Harbhajan Singh who scored 64 runs off 24 deliveries.

#4. 16-1 by Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The first of the three appearances made by Chennai Super Kings on this list, CSK were 16 for the loss of one wicket after the six overs of powerplay against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But that is perfectly understandable as the surface was a tricky one to bat on, and given that the target was only 71, it was perfectly alright that the CSK top order took time to get going.

Experienced campaigners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir had run through the RCB batting lineup with three wickets apiece as Virat Kohli and co. crumbled for a mere 70 runs with the top scorer being Parthiv Patel. It was Chennai Super Kings all night long, and despite losing Shane Watson for a duck, veterans Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina rode out the wave and led CSK to a seven wickets victory with two overs remaining.

#3. 16-1 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Chennai Super Kings did not imagine their innings going the way that it did. Beginning the innings with two big-hitting openers in Brendon McCullum and Dwayne Smith, Chennai struggled to gain momentum as the Delhi bowlers kept it tight and simple. McCullum got out in the final over of the powerplay as MS Dhoni and co. only managed to score 16 runs off the first six overs.

After never really getting into their stride, the men in yellow were restricted to 119 for the loss of six wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Yuvraj Singh led the way for the Delhi Daredevils with the latter scoring an unbeaten 70, as the Delhi-based franchise secured a comfortable six-wicket victory.

#2. 15/2 by Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Making their final appearance on this list, in this match, the Chennai Super Kings went up against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, openers Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay struggled as Brett Lee kept it tight and consistent for Kolkata. Murali Vijay was dismissed in the fourth over with the score still in single digit. Raina soon followed Vijay back to the pavilion as CSK were 15 for the loss of two wickets at the end of six overs.

Subramaniam Badrinath and Albie Morkel had to steady the ship as the duo scored 54 and 30 respectively with the latter remaining unbeaten. KKR needed 115 to win but with rain interrupting play and D/L method coming into the scene, a revised target was introduced. Gautam Gambhir and co. were 61-2 at the end of 10 overs and with rain once again playing spoilsport, KKR were declared winners by 10 runs according to the D/L method.

#1. 14/2 by Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In one game, the Rajasthan Royals managed to record two unwanted milestones, the lowest score recorded in powerplay, as well as the lowest score recorded in the tournament's history. The infamous encounter was against a Royal Challengers Bangalore side led by Rahul Dravid. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, RCB managed to score 133 with Rahul Dravid making 66 and Kevin Pietersen scoring 32.

A reasonable target to chase down, Royals started the pursuit by losing Swapnil Asnodkar on the fifth ball of the innings. Struggling for boundaries, RCB kept it rigid with tight fielding as Graeme Smith was dismissed in the third over. With Niraj Patel and Tyron Henderson at the crease, Rajasthan finished the first six overs with 14 runs on board and their two openers back in the pavilion. It was all downhill from there as Anil Kumbe ran through the side to get Shane Warne and co. all out for 58 runs and record a 75-run victory.