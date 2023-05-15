5 lowest totals in IPL history ft. RR's 59 all out

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) demolished the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a whopping margin of 112 runs on Sunday, May 14. With the result, RCB climbed to the 5th spot while the Royals slipped to the 6th position.

Batting first, RCB posted a par total of 171/5 at the end of their 20 overs on a slow wicket in Jaipur. As has often been the case this season, the RCB batting effort was headlined by Captain Faf du Plessis (55 runs off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 runs off 33 balls). The two right-handers had yet another excellent partnership.

The finishing touch was provided by Anuj Rawat (29* runs off 11 balls), who played an excellent cameo to take RCB beyond 170, giving them an extra cushion of 15 runs.

In reply, RR were never really in the contest as both their openers were dismissed for a duck. It was a day when the RCB bowlers could do no wrong as anybody who was given the ball provided the breakthrough for his skipper.

Nobody in the Royals line-up, barring Shimron Hetmyer and Joe Root, could even get to a double-digit score as RR were bowled out for 59, the third-lowest score in IPL history.

On that note, let us take a look at the 5 lowest totals in the history of the competition.

#1 KKR vs RCB, IPL 2017 (49)

In this match, RCB were chasing a target of 132 on a green pitch that assisted both pacers and spinners. With a batting line-up consisting of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle, RCB would have thought this was a walk in the park.

However, what followed perfectly summed up RCB's disastrous 2017 campaign. The collapse began as Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the very first over. Such was the nature of the downfall that none of the RCB batters could even get to double-digits. The RCB innings folded up for 49.

All KKR required were just four bowlers as Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-0-21-3), Umesh Yadav (3-0-15-1), Chris Woakes (2-0-6-3), and Colin de Grandhomme (1.4-0-4-3), wreaked havoc.

#2 RR vs RCB, IPL 2009 (58)

Batting first in Cape Town, RCB posted a competitive total of 133/8 on a difficult wicket. Captain Kevin Pietersen (32 runs off 30 balls) and Rahul Dravid (66 runs off 48 balls) propelled RCB to the score.

In reply, a rather weak RR batting line-up was bowled out for 58 in 15.1 overs. It was a memorable day for the RCB bowlers as their efforts completely dismantled the opposition's batting line-up.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB on the day was the legendary Anil Kumble (3.1-1-5-5), who picked up a 5-fer with a world-class display of leg-spin bowling. The other top bowlers for RCB on the day were Praveen Kumar (3-0-7-2) and Jesse Ryder (4-0-14-2).

#3 RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 (59)

RCB posted a competitive total of 171/5 at the end of 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. In reply, RR were bundled out for just 59.

It was one of those rare days where every bowler the captain threw the ball at found the breakthrough. None of the RR batters, apart from Shimron Hetmyer (35 runs off 19 balls), seemed to be comfortable in the middle.

The RCB Captain Faf du Plessis used only five bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (2-0-10-1), Wayne Parnell (2-0-10-3), Michael Bracewell (3-0-16-2), Karn Sharma (1.3-0-19-2) and Glenn Maxwell (1-0-3-1).

#4 DC vs MI, IPL 2017 (66)

Batting first, MI posted a mammoth total of 212/2 at the end of 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons. In reply, DC were bundled out for 66.

It was a dominating day with the ball for MI as none of the DC batters apart from Karun Nair (21 runs off 15 balls) looked comfortable in the middle.

For MI, the wicket-takers were - Mitchell McClenaghan (2-0-18-1), Lasith Malinga (2-0-5-2), Jasprit Bumrah (1-0-6-1), Harbhajan Singh (4-0-22-3), and Karn Sharma (3.4-0-11-3). It was an embarrassing loss for DC at home.

#5 DC vs PBKS, IPL 2017 (67)

Batting first, at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) in Delhi, the hosts were looking to post a competitive total on the board. However, as fate would have it, DC were bundled out for 67.

The wicket-takers for PBKS were Sandeep Sharma (4-0-20-4), Varun Aaron (2-0-3-2), Axar Patel (4-0-22-2), Glenn Maxwell (4-0-12-1), and Mohit Sharma (1.1-0-3-1).

In reply, PBKS chased down the target for no loss as Martin Guptill (50* runs off 27 balls) and Hashim Amla (16* runs off 20 balls) finished the proceedings for their side.

The ease with which Martin Guptill struck the ball made it very clear that it was not that difficult a pitch to bat on. However, for DC, it was the second game in the same season at home where they registered a total of below 70 runs.

With that, we complete our piece on the 5 lowest totals in IPL history. What are your thoughts on RCB's stunning performance yesterday? Let us know in the comments section below.

