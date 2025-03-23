The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head in the third match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have won five championships each, the most in the league, and will aim to add another trophy to their storied histories.

MI had a disappointing 2024 season, finishing last, but they will be determined to turn things around this time. One player who will look to lead the charge is their former captain, Rohit Sharma.

The 37-year-old has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and continues to remain a key player for MI. The seasoned batter has played in 257 games, amassing 6,628 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 131.14, including 43 fifties and two centuries.

With Hardik Pandya taking over the captaincy last year, Rohit no longer carries that responsibility and will be focused on giving his best with the bat. In this article, we’ll look at five milestones that Rohit Sharma could achieve in IPL 2025.

5 milestones Rohit Sharma can achieve in IPL 2025

#1 Can become the second-highest run-scorer in IPL

Rohit Sharma needs just 142 more runs to surpass Shikhar Dhawan (6,769 runs) and become the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli leads the charts with 8,063 runs in 253 matches, including 56 fifties and eight centuries.

#2 Needs one more four to reach 600 boundaries

In his 257 IPL matches, Rohit Sharma has hit 599 fours and needs just one more to reach 600, making him the fourth player to achieve this milestone.

Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan holds the record with 768 fours, while Virat Kohli follows with 709. David Warner completes the top three with 663 boundaries.

#3 Needs 20 sixes to become the first Indian player to hit 300 maximums in the IPL

Rohit Sharma is renowned for his aggressive shot-making and currently holds the second spot for the most sixes in IPL history. The Mumbai batter has cleared the ropes 280 times in 252 innings and needs just 20 more sixes to become the first Indian to hit 300 sixes in the IPL.

The only player to have hit more sixes than Rohit is the legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who blasted 357 sixes in just 142 matches.

#4 Rohit Sharma will become the second-most capped player when he takes the field against CSK

Rohit Sharma is currently tied with Dinesh Karthik, with both having played 257 IPL matches. When Rohit takes the field against CSK on Sunday, March 23, he will surpass Karthik, becoming the second-most capped player in IPL history with 258 appearances. MS Dhoni currently holds the top spot, having featured in 264 matches.

#5 Can become only the second player to score more than 6,000 runs for a single franchise

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career with the Hyderabad Deccan Chargers (DC) and remained with the franchise until 2010. He joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2011, where he has since achieved remarkable success, leading them to five titles.

To date, he has played 212 matches for MI, scoring 5,458 runs, including 35 fifties and two centuries. He needs 542 more runs to become only the second player in IPL history to score more than 6,000 runs for a single franchise. Virat Kohli is the only player to have accomplished this feat so far, having scored 8,063 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over 18 years.

