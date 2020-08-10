5 most successful spinners in IPL history

The IPL (Indian Premier League) is one of the biggest T20 leagues featuring a bevvy of top players from all over the world. Ahead of IPL 2020's belated start in September this year, let us take a look at the five most successful spinners in the tournament's history.

Five most successful spinners in IPL history:

Sunil Narine

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine appears at number five in this list. Narine has been a constant presence for Kolkata Knight Riders and is a proven match-winner. He has picked up 122 wickets from 110 matches in the IPL, averaging an economical 23.32 runs per wicket.

Sunil Narine is one of the most wily spinners in T20 cricket. With seven 4-wicket hauls to his name, Narine will look to improve his position in the bowling rankings with a strong performance in IPL 2020.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most respected spinners in the world. While he has recently been reduced to a Test specialist under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Ashwin continues to prove his excellence in the shortest format of the game.

Ashwin has accumulated 125 wickets from 139 IPL matches. The Tamil Nadu man now leads the KXIP, and boasts a strike rate of a wicket per 23.39 runs in the IPL. A good performance in the tournament could bolster his case for inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla played international cricket for India a few years ago. He now plies his trade with KKR in the IPL and has become one of the most dependable players in the team. Equally talented with the bat as he is with the ball, Chawla comes in at number three in this list with 150 IPL wickets to his name.

Chawla averages 27.15 per wicket in the IPL, which is fairly decent considering the plethora of power-hitters who grace the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh

The 'Turbanator' is one of the most experienced players in the IPL. Harbhajan Singh was India's premier spinner in his heydays and was a regular feature in the Mumbai Indians setup before moving to CSK.

Harbhajan Singh is the joint-second highest wicket-taking spinner in the IPL, with 150 scalps to his name in 160 games.

Singh has a better average and economy rate than Chawla. With a good performance in IPL 2020, he could become the most successful spinner in IPL history.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is the most successful wicket-taking spinner in IPL history. He has 157 wickets from 147 IPL matches against his name, which is the highest tally by any Indian bowler in the competition.

Mishra is also the second most-successful bowler overall in the T20 tournament, behind only Lasith Malinga. Mishra has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers and Delhi Daredevils. He is the first bowler to take three hat-tricks in the IPL.

Mishra averages a measly 24.61 and has four 4-wicket hauls. Retained by Delhi Capitals in the 2019 IPL auctions, he would look to maintain his position as the most prolific spinner spinner in the IPL.